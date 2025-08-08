Eye Tracking Technology: A Game-Changer for Concussion Diagnosis

Children experience post-concussive symptoms that can affect their academic performance and ability to participate in physical activities.
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered that advanced eye-tracking metrics can accurately detect vision disorders related to concussions, which often persist in patients with symptoms lasting over 28 days. Published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, the study suggests that infrared eye tracking can help identify patients who would benefit from specialized concussion care, enabling targeted referrals and treatment (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Eye tracking for classification of concussion in adults and pediatrics
Go to source).
The Hidden Dangers of Concussive SymptomsAlmost two million pediatric concussions occur every year in the United States. While most children report their concussion symptoms resolving within the first 28 days after injury, up to 30% of children have persisting post-concussive symptoms, which can impact both school performance and physical activity. Early identification of concussion-related vision disorders – causing symptoms of blurred or double vision, eye strain, or headaches – is critical for improving outcomes.
‘Did You Know?Prior research demonstrated that a clinical visio–vestibular examination (VVE) – a series of brief eye movement and balance assessments intended to identify deficits in visual and vestibular function – and infrared eye tracking may provide helpful data that can help clinicians diagnose concussion.
A shocking 2 million kids in the US are diagnosed with pediatric concussions each year, but fortunately, most make a full recovery within a month. #medindia #eyetracking #concussiondiagnosis #braininjury’
Advances in Diagnosing Concussion-Related Vision Disorders
“A comprehensive vision examination by an eyecare professional remains the basis for making the diagnosis for a concussion-related vision disorders, which might be missed during a typical concussion evaluation,” said senior study author Christina L. Master, MD, a sports medicine specialist and co-director of the Minds Matter Concussion Program at CHOP. “The earlier we can identify these vision disorders through easy-to-use objective means, the earlier we can refer patients to specialists to get a proper diagnosis and start receiving more specialized treatment.”
This prospective study enrolled 108 adolescents whose concussion symptoms persisted beyond 28 days after initial injury. The patients were evaluated with VVE, comprehensive vision examination, and an eye tracking device. Of those enrolled, 67 (62%) were diagnosed with a concussion-related vision disorder by a comprehensive vision examination, with the most common diagnosis being convergence insufficiency, which can cause double vision and visual fatigue when looking at things up close in tasks such as reading.
The study also utilized EyeBOX, which measures and records the gaze positions across five 40-s cycles while the subject watches a video. Higher BOX scores indicate a greater likelihood of concussion. The study found that the average BOX score was significantly higher for patients with concussion-related vision disorders compared with patients who did not have vision disorders (8.1 ± 5.8 vs. 5.2 ± 4.1; p = 0.007). The study found that for each 1-point increase in the BOX score, the odds of a patient experiencing a concussion-related vision disorder was 15% higher.
“Our study strongly suggests that eye-tracking technology could significantly augment current clinical concussion evaluations, ensuring that patients with ongoing vision symptoms are identified promptly and are referred for rehabilitation for their concussion-related vision disorder,” Master said.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Established in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has a rich history of delivering exceptional patient care, training future healthcare leaders, and driving groundbreaking research. With one of the largest pediatric research programs in the country, CHOP has made numerous life-changing discoveries benefiting children globally. Through its extensive CHOP Care Network, the hospital provides advanced care close to home, with over 50 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Additional facilities include the Middleman Family Pavilion, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, Behavioral Health and Crisis Center, and Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare. CHOP's commitment to family-centered care and community service has earned it recognition as a champion for children's health and well-being.
