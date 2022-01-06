About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Eye-Movement Tracking Glasses to Evaluate Mental Stress in Nurses

by Hannah Joy on June 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM
Eye-Movement Tracking Glasses to Evaluate Mental Stress in Nurses

Eye-movement tracking glasses can successfully evaluate mental workload of intensive care unit (ICU) nurses, reveals a new study.

In research recently published in Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Nima Ahmadi, a lecturer in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and researchers at the Center for Outcomes Research at Houston Methodist employed eye tracking and physiological monitoring technologies to investigate cognitive load and visual search of stressed nurses.

World Diabetes Day: Focus on Nurses and Diabetes

World Diabetes Day: Focus on Nurses and Diabetes


World Diabetes Day is celebrated on 14th November every year. It aims to raise awareness about the dangers of diabetes and highlights prevention and control strategies to manage the disease.
Too Much Workload Affects Mental Health of Nurses

The collected data — ocular and physiological responses — from entire 12-hour nursing shifts were analyzed to evaluate the cognitive loads between day and night shifts as well as to compare the beginning with the middle and the end of shifts. Furthermore, the impact of stress on nurses' visual search was assessed.

His research detected no significant difference in the cognitive levels of the nurses who worked the day shift compared to those working overnight. However, Dr. Ahmadi found that the start of working shifts is more cognitively demanding than the middle and end of ICU shifts, and stressed nurses had shortened fixation, which was accompanied by more sporadic gaze behavior.
Increase Positive Emotion Skills of Nurses Using Simple Strategies

Increase Positive Emotion Skills of Nurses Using Simple Strategies


Increasing positive emotion, increases well-being, and reduces stress in nurses. The article offers simple strategies that can be implemented by nurses to cope up with the work stress.
"This is the first naturalistic study that employs an eye-tracking technology in behavior assessment of critical care nurses," Dr. Ahmadi said.

"Analyzing this rich dataset may shed light on major contributors to nurses' high-stress and demanding episodes and will pave the way for effective interventions to address providers' mental health. We believe this research will provide foundational knowledge that could inform the design of real-time stress monitoring and burnout mitigation systems."

Nurses who work in intensive care units have particularly high workloads that could lead to cognitive overload and medical errors. To support nurses and enhance patients' outcomes, continuous unintrusive measurements of mental workload and stress are necessary.

Previous nursing studies have measured cognitive/mental stress namely through self-reported instruments or by using metrics such as patient-nurse ratios or patients' acuity scores; these methods fail to capture fluctuation in workload or stress and do not address the general gap in real-time monitoring.

Dr. Ahmadi's study is the first naturalistic study that attempted to investigate workload and stress in the ICU using ocular metrics and physiological responses including pupil diameter, gaze entropy, fixational, and saccadic eye movements.

"Outcomes from this and the follow-up studies will elucidate the complexity of care in ICU and its potential impact on patient safety, and provide much-needed support for providers' mental health," Dr. Ahmadi said.

Next steps for this research would be to use machine learning tools to pinpoint moments of stress and communicate them in real-time to nurse leaders to address complex care delivery needs for critically ill patients.



Source: Eurekalert
World Health Day: Support Nurses and Midwives

World Health Day: Support Nurses and Midwives


World Health Day, observed on April 7th aims to give people access to healthcare without any financial hardship. Theme for the year 2020 is 'Support Nurses and Midwives.'
International Nurses Day 2022: Nursing Sector Building Block Of Strong Healthcare Sector

International Nurses Day 2022: Nursing Sector Building Block Of Strong Healthcare Sector


A strong nursing sector is an important building block of a strong healthcare sector. Nurses are the foundation of hospitals.
