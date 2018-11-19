medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Eye Calcifications Linked to Increased Risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 19, 2018 at 1:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Calcified nodules in the retina are linked to progression to late stages of age-related macular degeneration, found new study conducted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences Professor Christine Curcio, Ph.D., working in partnership with the Queen's University Belfast and in collaboration with United Kingdom material scientists and United States clinical ophthalmology practices.
Eye Calcifications Linked to Increased Risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration
Eye Calcifications Linked to Increased Risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration

The findings will impact diagnosis and prognosis using modern imaging tools for people with AMD, which is the leading cause of vision impairment in older individuals worldwide. Currently, there is no treatment for the majority of patients with AMD, and irreversible visual loss has been associated with depression and other health problems. Experts carried out the research because of the urgent need to identify early events that might lead to visual loss so that these triggers can be targeted. Better visualization of the disease timeline is an important step.

The research, published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine, used clinical imaging in patients from ophthalmologists K. Bailey Freund, M.D., and Srinivas R. Sadda, M.D., and molecular analysis of eye samples from Curcio's laboratory by co-first author Matthew Pilgrim, a Ph.D., student at University College London.

The experts believe that, with further research and with early intervention, some patients could actually be offered simple measures such as modifying their diet. "By fully understanding the causes behind the changing environment in which these large, damaging nodules grow, we could design new ways to intervene with their growth earlier in the disease process than is currently possible," Curcio said.

Curcio says the identification of these risks associated with disease progression in the eye, especially in the retina, could become a diagnostic tool for monitoring the progression of retinal degeneration with imaging.

"This allows ophthalmologists to counsel their patients more wisely and also allows us to think about slowing or halting the progression of disease earlier in its course," she said. Imre Lengyel, Ph.D., senior lecturer and researcher in the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences at Queen's University Belfast, says their research revealed that early changes in the back of the eye can lead to the build-up of hard mineral deposits, made of calcium and phosphate, that may incorporate other types of trace metals, like magnesium. "The build-up of these mineral deposits is an indicator of irreversible damage of the retina," Lengyel said.

Treatment of AMD can be expensive, as are caregiving and institutional living. In the publication, researchers said that, based on the global burden of AMD, the cost is estimated to be more than $300 billion worldwide. Therefore, delaying progression of AMD or, better yet, minimizing or eliminating risk factors could lead to a substantial reduction in costs borne by health care payers, individuals and society.

The next steps for the research team will be to further their understanding of the disease processes associated with this degeneration. The team will aim to help determine new treatment and prevention options for patients, which could be as simple as modification of diet. The research will also allow ophthalmologists to care for AMD patients with more detailed information from diagnostic clinical imaging.

Curcio is the White-McKee Endowed Professor in Ophthalmology and director of the AMD Histopathology Lab.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

New, Easy Treatment for Age Related Macular Degeneration Shows Promise

Patients with age-related macular degeneration may soon see their monthly injection become an annual refill, with potentially better results.

Underdiagnosis of AMD Not Uncommon in Primary Eye Care

The reasons underlying age-related macular degeneration (AMD) underdiagnosis in primary eye care remain unclear.

Oxidative Stress Plays a Role in the Development of AMD

Oxidative stress occurs when reactive oxygen species (ROS) interact with protein and DNA to modify their functions.

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Nervous Tic Eye Vision Blindness Facts LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 12 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive