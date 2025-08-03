Extreme Heat in South Korea Leaves 19 Dead

South Korea is grappling with one of its most severe heatwaves on record, as the number of heat-related deaths rose to 19 this year

South Korea is grappling with one of its most severe heatwaves on record, as the number of heat-related deaths rose to 19 this year, health authorities confirmed on Sunday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported that more than 3,100 people have sought emergency medical care for heat-related illnesses since mid-May, when the country activated its annual heat illness surveillance system. The toll marks a sharp increase from last year, with both the number of patients and fatalities more than doubling over the same period, according to Yonhap News Agency. Among the reported cases, heat exhaustion accounted for the majority (61.3%), followed by heat stroke (16.2%) and heat cramps (12.8%). Elderly individuals aged 65 and older were disproportionately affected, making up nearly one-third (31.9%) of all reported patients. The soaring temperatures have also placed a significant burden on South Korea’s power infrastructure. Average daily peak electricity demand in July surged to 85 gigawatts (GW), a 5.6% increase from the previous year, driven primarily by widespread use of air conditioning. This figure represents the highest July consumption level since 1993, when such data was first recorded. The previous record high for any month remains 87.8 GW, set in August 2024. According to the Korea Power Exchange, the government anticipates this summer's electricity demand could peak at 97.8 GW during the second week of August. In preparation, a power reserve of around 10 GW is being maintained to avoid blackouts. Meteorological data from the Korea Meteorological Administration paints an even more alarming picture. July saw 15 days with daytime highs surpassing 33°C, more than four times the monthly average of 3.4 days recorded over the past 53 years. The nation also endured 23 tropical nights in July, where temperatures failed to drop below 25°C, marking the longest such streak since 1973. Health authorities have issued repeated warnings to the public—especially the elderly, outdoor workers, and children—to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and use cooling systems as the extreme weather is expected to persist through August. As climate patterns grow increasingly erratic, South Korea’s escalating heat crisis underscores the broader global challenges posed by climate change—and the urgent need for robust public health and infrastructure responses.Source-Medindia