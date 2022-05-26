About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Extended Breastfeeding can Help Prevent Asthma in Children

by Hannah Joy on May 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Extended Breastfeeding can Help Prevent Asthma in Children

A longer duration of exclusive breastfeeding can help protect children from having asthma, reveals a new study.

Breastfeeding for Longer Periods: Boon or Bane

Pregnant women and new mothers are often presented with information on the benefits of breastfeeding their infants.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma


Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
Advertisement


A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) shows that a longer period of exclusive breastfeeding was associated with decreased odds of current asthma.

"The results of the study indicated that the longer a mother exclusively breastfed, the lower the relative odds of her child having asthma, or asthma-related outcomes," said Keadrea Wilson, MD, lead author of the study and Assistant Professor of Neonatology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
Unhealthy Isolated Neighborhood may Increase Risk of Childhood Asthma

Unhealthy Isolated Neighborhood may Increase Risk of Childhood Asthma


Exposure to polluted neighborhood and isolation of the residence increases the likelihood of childhood asthma in minority children.
Advertisement

"There was a 'dose-response' effect depending on how long the mother breastfed: Babies that were breastfed for 2-4 months had only 64% likelihood of having as many asthma outcomes as those who were breastfed less than 2 months; those breastfed for 5-6 months had 61% likelihood, and those breastfed for more than 6 months had a 52% likelihood."

The study combined three studies to get a large number of subjects - more than 2,000 mother-child pairs. In addition, by combining the studies, the authors achieved a demographic distribution. For example, 38% of the respondents were Black and 6% were Hispanic/Latina.

"A further finding of the study was that duration of breastfeeding mixed with formula/juices/other foods (so not exclusively breastfed) did not provide the same level of protection," says allergist Angela Hogan, MD, vice chair of the ACAAI Asthma Committee. Dr. Hogan was not involved in the research.

"Asthma runs in families, and according to the CDC, if a child has a parent with asthma, they are three to six times more likely to develop this condition than someone who does not have a parent with asthma. Anything a parent can do to lower the odds of their child getting asthma is worth considering."

"Our study strengthens current breastfeeding recommendations which reflect recent analysis that show lower risk of asthma with more versus less breastfeeding," said Dr. Wilson.



Source: Eurekalert
Can Vitamin E Supplementation in Pregnancy Reduce Childhood Asthma?

Can Vitamin E Supplementation in Pregnancy Reduce Childhood Asthma?


A study is being conducted to see if vitamin E supplementation during pregnancy can reduce the chances of childhood asthma.
Advertisement

Paracetamol in Pregnancy and Childhood Asthma: Is The Link For Real?

Paracetamol in Pregnancy and Childhood Asthma: Is The Link For Real?


Use of paracetamol during pregnancy is suspected to be linked with an increased risk for childhood asthma, according to recent research in Newzeland.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Allergy - Symptom EvaluationAllergy - Symptom Evaluation
AsthmaAsthma
Churg-Strauss SyndromeChurg-Strauss Syndrome
Importance of BreastFeedingImportance of BreastFeeding
Nutrient Needs in LactationNutrient Needs in Lactation
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefRemedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
WheezingWheezing
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Childhood Asthma Asthma Importance of Breastfeeding Height and Weight-Kids Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Nutrient Needs in Lactation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Drug Side Effects Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Indian Medical Journals Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug Interaction Checker Color Blindness Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close