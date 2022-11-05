Exposure to Wildfires Boosts Cancer Risk

Impacts of climate change on human health

Lingering harmful pollutants

About this study

With the changing climate, wildfires are predicted to become more prevalent, severe, and longer in duration in the future - and they are increasingly recognized as a global health problem. "Many of the pollutants emitted by wildfires are known human carcinogens, suggesting that exposure could increase cancer risk in humans," says Jill Korsiak, a PhD student in Professor Weichenthal's lab who led the analysis.Wildfires typically occur in similar regions each year, and as a result, people living in nearby communities might be exposed to carcinogenic wildfire pollutants on a chronic basis, warn the researchers.In addition to impacts on air quality, wildfires also pollute aquatic, soil, and indoor environments. While some pollutants return to normal concentrations shortly after the fire has stopped burning, other chemicals might persist in the environment for long periods of time, including heavy metals and hydrocarbons. "Exposure to harmful environmental pollutants might continue beyond the period of active burning through several routes of exposure," adds Professor Weichenthal.Still, more research is necessary to understand the complex mixture of environmental pollutants released during wildfires, note the researchers. They also note that further work is needed to develop more long-term estimates of the chronic health effects of wildfires."Long-term exposure to wildfires and cancer incidence in Canada: a population-based observational cohort study" by Jill Korsiak, Lauren Pinault, Tanya Christidis, Richard Burnett, Michal Abrahamowicz, and Scott Weichenthal was published in The Lancet Planetary Health.Source: Eurekalert