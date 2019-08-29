medindia

Exposure to Second-hand E-cigarettes Increasing Among Young People: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 29, 2019 at 12:49 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among middle- and high-school students, exposure to second-hand e-cigarettes was found to be on the rise, revealed data from a national survey.
Exposure to Second-hand E-cigarettes Increasing Among Young People: Study
Exposure to Second-hand E-cigarettes Increasing Among Young People: Study

Such exposure increased rapidly in 2018 compared to the years 2015-2017, report scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in a research letter in the August 28th edition of JAMA Network Open. The analysis was conducted using data collected by the National Youth Tobacco survey carried out under the auspices of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Show Full Article


The survey revealed that about one-third of middle- and high-school students said they were exposed to vaping aerosols in 2018 - an increase by about 30% compared with the previous three years, said Andy S.L. Tan, PhD, MPH, MBBS, of Dana-Farber, the corresponding author of the report. He called the increase in exposure to vaping aerosols "concerning," given that an array of potentially hazardous chemicals are released by e-cigarettes.

Fumes from e-cigarettes contain a variety of chemicals including nicotine, heavy metals, aldehydes, glycerin, and flavoring substances. "The majority of studies have concluded that passive exposure may pose a health risk to bystanders, particularly vulnerable populations such as children and teens" Tan said.

About half the students in the survey reported exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke, which he said is much more harmful than emissions from e-cigarettes. "So we need to make sure that reducing exposure to secondhand smoke is still high on the agenda" along with policies to protect young people from all forms of second-hand exposures," he said. Tan is an investigator in the Center for Community Based Research at Dana-Farber's Division of Population Sciences.

Participants in the survey were asked how often they breathed smoke from someone who was smoking tobacco products and/or breathed vapor from someone using an e-cigarette in indoor or outdoor public places in the last 30 days.

The prevalence of exposure to second hand aerosols from e-cigarettes increased from about one in four students between 2015 and 2017 to one of three students in 2018. The increase is occurring, the report noted, despite 16 states and more than 800 municipalities introducing laws to restrict e-cigarette use in 100% smoke-free or other venues, including schools, in the past few years.

The researchers added that "education about potential second-hand aerosol harms for parents and youth, and interventions to reduce youth vaping are needed to protect young people from being exposed to all forms of tobacco product emissions, including from e-cigarettes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

Vaping may Not be Safer than Cigarette Smoking: Study

Vaping can promote the same cellular responses found in smokers with emphysema, finds a new study.

Smoking E-Cigarettes Without Nicotine Can Destroy Blood Vessels

E-cigarettes, including nicotine-free ones, can be detrimental to the body's blood vessels. These may lead to irreversible damages to our lungs and the circulatory system.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive