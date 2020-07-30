by Iswarya on  July 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exposure to Mobile Phone Light at Night Increases Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Night-time exposure to artificial light, especially blue light may raise the risk of colorectal cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Epidemiology.

Previous studies have found associations between night-time exposure to artificial light--especially blue light--and various adverse health effects, including sleep disorders, obesity, and increased risk of various types of cancer, especially in night-shift workers. Blue light is a range of the visible light spectrum emitted by most white LEDs and many tablets and phone screens. An earlier study by ISGlobal found a link between exposure to blue light at night and increased risk of breast and prostate cancer.

"Using the same methodology as the previous study, we decided to analyze the relationship between exposure to artificial light and colorectal cancer, the third most common type of cancer worldwide after lung and breast cancer," explained Manolis Kogevinas, Scientific Director of the Severo Ochoa Distinction at ISGlobal and coordinator of the new study.


The World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies night-shift work as probably carcinogenic to humans; breast, prostate and colorectal cancer are associated with the highest risk.

The authors analyzed data obtained through the MCC-Spain project on approximately 2,000 adults in Barcelona and Madrid, of whom 660 had colorectal cancer, and the rest were randomly selected from the local population. Individuals with a history of working night shifts were excluded. Night-time levels of outdoor artificial light were determined using images from the International Space Station (ISS).

Results from both cities showed that participants with the highest exposures to blue light had a 60% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer than the less-exposed population. No association was found with full-spectrum light.

"Night-time exposure to light, especially blue-spectrum light, can decrease the production and secretion of melatonin, depending on the intensity and wavelength of the light," explains Kogevinas.

Because exposure to light was estimated using satellite images, this calculation did not take into account individual behaviors such as the use of rolling shutters, which is common in Spain and other Mediterranean countries. The estimate of exposure can, therefore, be interpreted as the amount of light people are exposed to when they are outside their homes--a common pattern in Spain--and inside their homes before closing the shutters and going to bed.

"There is growing concern about the effects of light on ecosystems and human health," commented Kogevinas. "Research on the potential effects of light exposure is still in its infancy, so more work is needed to provide sound, evidence-based recommendations to prevent adverse outcomes."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. Incorporating and eliminating certain other foods may reduce the risk of acquiring colon cancer.
READ MORE
Diet and Colorectal Cancer
What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food and dietary habits are linked to colorectal cancer.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
READ MORE
Whole Foods Lower Risk of Colon Cancer
Whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contain bioactive compounds that reduce the risk of developing colon cancer.
READ MORE
Five Places You Shouldn´t Store Your Cell Phone
Increased use of mobile phones has caused growing concern about the link between cell phones and cancer. Learn about important safety tips for cell phone storage.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Top Ten Cell Phone Safety FactsFive Places You Shouldn´t Store Your Cell PhoneNeck Cracking