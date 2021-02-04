Exposure of Infants to Antibiotics Affects Immune Responses

The study, based on a mouse model, looked at fetal and newborn exposure to antibiotics through the mother in the weeks immediately preceding and after birth, the time when microbial communities assemble and are prone to disruptions, to investigate how this reduction in beneficial bacteria affects neonatal immune system development.These effects were specific to the colon and not observed in the lungs, upper gastrointestinal tract or spleen."By studying the exposure to newborns through lactating mothers, we see how the offspring acquire their mothers' antibiotic-impacted microbiota, which compromises their ability to generate a pool of CD41 T cells in the colon, resulting in long-term damage," said co-author Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers."The consequences persist into adulthood, compromising the body's ability to turn off allergic responses.Source: Eurekalert