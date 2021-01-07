Exposing Novel Anti-Tuberculosis Drug Mechanism

Scientists from Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation working with collaborators from across the globe revealed the action of mechanism of a new anti-tuberculosis drug pathway that they helped develop.
The new study reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that the enzyme inhibitor triaza-coumarin, or TA-C, is metabolized by the Tuberculosis (TB) germs, making it effective in inhibiting the disease from within like in a "Trojan horse" attack.
"The scientists at the CDI who specialize in tuberculosis and other mycobacteria are at the vanguard of their specialty," said David Perlin, PhD., the chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the CDI.
‘New drugs are needed to fight against the drug-resistant strains of Tuberculosis.’
These "prodrugs" are biologically inactive compounds which are broken down by the bacteria to create the effective by-product compounds within the bacterial cell.
This new Mycobacterium tuberculosis dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) inhibitor drug discovered with moderate affinity for intra-bacterial metabolism of TA-C boosts its on-target activity by two orders of magnitude.
The TB germ takes up and metabolizes the TA-C - but the by-products inhibit its function from within. This is the first 'prodrug-like' antimycobacterial that possesses baseline activity in the absence of intracellular bio-activation.
This promising direction of research about the novel class of DHFR inhibitors uncovers a new antibacterial drug discovery concept that can be crucial in the ongoing fight against TB.
