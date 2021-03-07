Explore the Early Changes of Parkinson’s Disease Through Neuronal Networks

Several neurodegenerative diseases are characterised by a specific patterned spread of proteinopathy. In Parkinson's disease (PD), misfolded forms of α-synuclein proteins accumulate in hallmark pathological inclusions termed Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites. Such protein aggregates seem to affect selectively vulnerable neuronal populations in the substantia nigra and to propagate within interconnected neuronal networks.



The study published in American Physiological Society (APS) suggest that these proteinopathic inclusions are present at very early time points in disease development, even before clear behavioral symptoms of dysfunction arise.

‘Developing pathology at early onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease is not clearly manifest in standard measurements of network function. However, it may be discerned by investigating differences in network criticality states.’





Thus it is seen that although developing pathology at early onset is not clearly manifest in standard measurements of network function, it may be discerned by investigating differences in network criticality states.



The study team investigated the early pathophysiology developing after induced formation of such PD-related α-synuclein inclusions in a physiologically relevant in vitro setup using engineered human neural networks. The neural network activity using multielectrode arrays (MEAs) was monitored for a period of 3 week following proteinopathy induction.