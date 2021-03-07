by Karishma Abhishek on  July 3, 2021 at 11:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Explore the Early Changes of Parkinson’s Disease Through Neuronal Networks
Several neurodegenerative diseases are characterised by a specific patterned spread of proteinopathy. In Parkinson's disease (PD), misfolded forms of α-synuclein proteins accumulate in hallmark pathological inclusions termed Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites. Such protein aggregates seem to affect selectively vulnerable neuronal populations in the substantia nigra and to propagate within interconnected neuronal networks.

The study published in American Physiological Society (APS) suggest that these proteinopathic inclusions are present at very early time points in disease development, even before clear behavioral symptoms of dysfunction arise.

The study team investigated the early pathophysiology developing after induced formation of such PD-related α-synuclein inclusions in a physiologically relevant in vitro setup using engineered human neural networks. The neural network activity using multielectrode arrays (MEAs) was monitored for a period of 3 week following proteinopathy induction.


This is to identify associated changes in network function, with a special emphasis on the measure of network criticality. Self-organized criticality represents the critical point between resilience against perturbation and adaptational flexibility, which appears to be a functional trait in self-organizing neural networks, both in vitro and in vivo.

Thus it is seen that although developing pathology at early onset is not clearly manifest in standard measurements of network function, it may be discerned by investigating differences in network criticality states.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
READ MORE
Severity of Parkinson’s disease can be Diagnosed by a New Tool
New tools developed by scientists could allow healthcare personnel to diagnose different degrees of Parkinson's disease (PD).
READ MORE
Medical Cannabis Aids In Easing Out Parkinson’s Disease
More than half of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who use medical cannabis have self-reported beneficial clinical effects.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease