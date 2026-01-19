Understand how lung inflammation produces a distinct form of depression in asthma patients.
Asthma-related depression is biologically different from standard depressive disorder, according to researchers at Hiroshima University. While Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) has been linked to low levels of the brain protein BDNF in the blood, asthma patients with depressive symptoms display increased levels of this nerve fertilizer.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor Levels Are Associated With Depressive Symptoms in Patients With Asthma
Go to source)
BDNF stands for Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, a vital protein that helps the brain grow and stay healthy.
Did You Know?
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Which nerve fertilizer connects your lung-brain axis? #Asthma changes brain chemistry by driving a unique form of #depression. Unlike normal depression, #lung_inflammation spikes brain protein levels that affect your mood. #majordepressivedisorder #respiratorydisorders #pulmonology #mentalhealth #psychology
This double-edged impact is due to the fact that BDNF is also produced in the lungs during inflammation. Rather than helping the brain, the protein signals higher sensitivity in the airways, causing more severe asthma.
Ultimately, this physical lung distress creates a distinct form of depression that is unrelated to traditional mental health pathways.
How Asthma Severity Influences Daily Activity and Psychological Well-BeingTo explore this question, the research team studied 140 adults with asthma. Blood levels of BDNF were measured, and symptoms of depression and anxiety were assessed.
Participants also wore motion sensors to track daily physical activity. This allowed researchers to examine links between asthma severity, activity levels, and mental health.
“These results suggest that the biological mechanisms underlying depressive symptoms in asthma may be different from those in major depressive disorder.”
Addressing Asthma and Mental Health Simultaneously Can Yield Better OutcomesLower levels of daily physical activity were also associated with worse moods, suggesting that physical limitations imposed by asthma may contribute to emotional distress.
The results suggest that BDNF may be acting as a signal of physiological stress or inflammation in the body. This could help explain why depression in asthma does not follow the same biological pattern seen in major depressive disorder.
The findings also highlight the potential importance of physical activity. Even after accounting for asthma severity, patients who were less active reported more depressive symptoms.
“The next step is to clarify the causal pathways linking asthma severity, BDNF and depressive symptoms through longitudinal and interventional studies,” adds Iwamoto. Addressing asthma and mental health together, rather than separately, may provide the greatest benefit for patients.
Reference:
- Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor Levels Are Associated With Depressive Symptoms in Patients With Asthma - (https://www.jaci-inpractice.org/article/S2213-2198(25)01032-3/fulltext)
Source-Eurekalert