Experts Warn Women to Beware Of Ovarian Tumour

Experts warn women to be aware of ovarian tumors - abnormal growths occurring in the woman's ovary, that can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Also, they added, not to neglect these warning symptoms and annual health screening.



The expert suggestions seed from a very complicated to treat ovarian tumour case in a 78 years old post-menopausal woman from Hyderabad, Ms. Venkata Sinjeeva Kamala, who had approached KIMS Hospitals with pain abdomen, vomiting for 2 days and fullness of stomach for 1 year.

‘Experts warn women to be aware of ovarian tumors – abnormal growths occurring in the woman's ovary, that can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Also, they added, not to neglect these warning symptoms and annual check-ups after treating an 80-year-old woman who has a large ovarian tumor. ’





Good recovery was observed by the patient after surgery followed by discharge after 3 days. Although the patient had symptoms for the last year she neglected them and presented as an emergency, says Dr. Bindu Priya. N Consultant Urogynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.



Facts on Ovarian Tumours



Benign ovarian tumours are slow-growing that occur in the reproductive age group of women

Tumours in pubertal and postmenopausal age groups are more aggressive and cancerous

Obesity, infertility, family history of ovarian cancers are some of the risk factors for ovarian tumors

Most of the ovarian tumors are asymptomatic and causing the symptoms only when they grow to a huge size that fills up the abdomen and causes pressure on the adjacent organs

Non-specific symptoms of ovarian tumours include pain, bloating (feeling full after eating little), loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, urination problems etc. It is therefore recommended to consult the Gynecologist in case of the presence of any of the similar symptoms and not neglect the annual health screening including ultrasound scans. Better treatment along with the best result remains the contribution of early diagnosis of the disease.



Source: Medindia Other medical complications like Diabetes, High blood pressure, Hypothyroidism, and Coronary artery disease pre-existed in the patient along with multiple medications including blood thinners. Further diagnosis with the frozen section reported as a borderline tumor that means non-cancerous but needs follow-up.Good recovery was observed by the patient after surgery followed by discharge after 3 days.says Dr. Bindu Priya. N Consultant Urogynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.It is therefore recommended to consult the Gynecologist in case of the presence of any of the similar symptoms andSource: Medindia

A huge abdominopelvic mass occupying the whole of the lower abdomen extending above naval point was found on the examination. Diagnostic studies likeshowed a