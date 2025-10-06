Experts warn that whooping cough can be deadly for young infants, urging pregnant women to get vaccinated for timely protection.

Nearly all babies under 2 months old with whooping cough in the U.S. are hospitalized. Vaccination during pregnancy can protect newborns from this life-threatening infection.

Pertussis, widely known as whooping cough, is making a troubling comeback, with cases now surpassing pre-pandemic levels. While older children and adults may only experience a lingering cough, the infection can be life-threatening in newborns.Experts emphasize thatAccording to a new paper published in, researchers strongly advocate for vaccination during pregnancy, which offers vital protection to babies during the first few vulnerable months of life.“Pertussis symptoms are different in infants,” said leading author, infectious diseases specialist atand Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “The characteristic whooping cough may be absent, but, or breathing interruption, is common.”Pertussis in infants can also present with very high, which pediatricians might mistake for cancer or other non-infectious conditions. Extremely“Given that infants are at high risk for complications, pertussis vaccination of mothers during pregnancy is critical, as it protects newborns against this potentially fatal illness,” stressed Dr. Li. “Widespread vaccination is also an important tool to protect everyone.”Thecurrently recommends vaccine doses at 2, 4, 6, 15-18 months and 4-6 years of age. A booster dose is recommended at 11-12 years, with catch-up through 18 years. The CDC also recommends **universal vaccination during pregnancy**, optimally between 27-36 weeks of gestation, as the primary tool to prevent pertussis-related deaths.is recommended for all patients with confirmed or suspected pertussis. If given early in the disease course, this therapy may improve symptoms. While later treatment is unlikely to impact symptoms, it does reduce transmission.Source-Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago