Experts Warn: Protect Infants from Deadly Whooping Cough

Experts warn that whooping cough can be deadly for young infants, urging pregnant women to get vaccinated for timely protection.
Pertussis, widely known as whooping cough, is making a troubling comeback, with cases now surpassing pre-pandemic levels. While older children and adults may only experience a lingering cough, the infection can be life-threatening in newborns. Experts emphasize that most infants under two months with this infection in the U.S. require hospitalization, highlighting the urgent need for maternal vaccination.
According to a new paper published in Pediatrics, researchers strongly advocate for vaccination during pregnancy, which offers vital protection to babies during the first few vulnerable months of life.
Nearly all babies under 2 months old with whooping cough in the U.S. are hospitalized. Vaccination during pregnancy can protect newborns from this life-threatening infection.
Why Are Infants at Greater Risk of Whooping Cough?“Pertussis symptoms are different in infants,” said leading author Caitlin Li, MD, infectious diseases specialist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “The characteristic whooping cough may be absent, but apnea, or breathing interruption, is common.”
Pertussis in infants can also present with very high white blood cell count (“leukocytosis”), which pediatricians might mistake for cancer or other non-infectious conditions. Extremely high white blood cell counts in infants should prompt strong consideration of pertussis, according to the authors.
How Does Maternal Vaccination Help?“Given that infants are at high risk for complications, pertussis vaccination of mothers during pregnancy is critical, as it protects newborns against this potentially fatal illness,” stressed Dr. Li. “Widespread vaccination is also an important tool to protect everyone.”
What Do CDC Guidelines Recommend?The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends vaccine doses at 2, 4, 6, 15-18 months and 4-6 years of age. A booster dose is recommended at 11-12 years, with catch-up through 18 years. The CDC also recommends **universal vaccination during pregnancy**, optimally between 27-36 weeks of gestation, as the primary tool to prevent pertussis-related deaths.
Rapid initiation of antibiotics is recommended for all patients with confirmed or suspected pertussis. If given early in the disease course, this therapy may improve symptoms. While later treatment is unlikely to impact symptoms, it does reduce transmission.
Source-Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago