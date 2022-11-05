About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Experts Warn Against ‘new Normal’ Strategies for COVID-19

by Dr Jayashree on May 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Experts Warn Against ‘new Normal’ Strategies for COVID-19

U.S. leaders and health officials are warned against national strategies for a "new normal" of life with COVID-19 by researchers. The warning is published in a Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Driving Force Behind Rising Death Rate

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement


Noncommunicable chronic diseases are those that are not spread from person to person and persist for at least one year, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. They are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent a global health threat that predates the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the non-communicable disease crisis kills more than 15 million Americans prematurely each year.
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic and the chronic disease crisis create what is called a synergistic endemic, or syndemic overlapping epidemics that interact, increasing the burden of disease and the likelihood of poor outcomes.

Recent proposals for a new normal national strategy in the U.S. focus too much on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and too little on the context in which the virus' impact is most burdensome.

"This is a major missed opportunity to address the multilevel and multifactorial factors that contribute to severe COVID-19 and COVID-19 mortality, not to mention other health conditions," said Ma, the Beth and George Vitoux Professor of Medicine and director of Vitoux Program on Aging and Prevention at the UIC College of Medicine.

Need Of The Hour Is Proper Strategy



What we need is a comprehensive syndemic control strategy because, in truth, the pre-pandemic state of health in the U.S. was not ideal in the first place.

Nearly 95% of U.S. adults hospitalized with COVID-19 between March 2020 and March 2021 had an underlying condition. Vaccinated people with breakthrough infections were 44% to 69% more likely to suffer severe outcomes if they had a chronic disease.

Noncommunicable diseases and risk behaviors such as smoking, substance abuse, and physical inactivity conferred a higher risk for severe COVID-19, according to the CDC based on conclusive evidence.

The failure to address NCD control and prevention as a national priority is unacceptable because it contradicts compelling evidence and misses the opportunity to use a whole set of effective intervention approaches that can save lives.

The window of opportunity is fleeting, and the consequences of inaction could be devastating by allowing the continuation of high vulnerabilities for severe and inequitable outcomes of NCDs and future infectious disease pandemics.

Practical, immediately actionable steps for incorporating the prevention and control of chronic diseases into existing COVID-19 policies and infrastructure are recommended.

People Need to Gain a Sense Of Control Of Their Health



The national infrastructure mobilized for vaccine promotion and distribution could be leveraged to also disseminate proven lifestyle and behavioral health programs.

Campaigns for COVID-19 vaccination and masking could expand messaging to also promote healthy lifestyles and mental well-being.

Partnerships between medical systems and community-based organizations and efforts by public and private insurers for the COVID-19 emergency response could be expanded to include behavior change interventions in routine health care delivery and coverage.

Though we all hope the pandemic is waning, variants keep appearing and vaccinations wane as well. Thus, we need to plan now for better responses to a possible next surge as well as future pandemics.



Source: Medindia
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
Advertisement

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Hospital Blood Donation - Recipients How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug - Food Interactions Accident and Trauma Care Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close