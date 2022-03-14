Experts Suggest Ways to Improve Adherence to Statin Therapy

Advertisement

Healthcare professionals should consider the nocebo/drucebo effect when they first prescribe statins and provide information to patients about the rationale and benefits of the therapy



Personalised Lipid Intervention Plan (PLIP) should be used to help this process



It estimates the patient's 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease with and without statin therapy, as well as providing clear information on adverse side effects, including that muscle symptoms are common but rarely caused by statins



Routine follow-up to check the safety and efficacy of the therapy



how to effectively diagnose statin intolerance and exclude nocebo/drucebo effect How to manage patients with no biomarkers that indicate abnormalities and with tolerable statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS)



How to manage patients with biomarker abnormalities and/or intolerable SAMS



strategies for managing patients with complete statin intolerance.

In addition, we know that most diagnosed statin side effects should not, in fact, be attributed to statin therapy. As much as 70% of symptoms may be due to a psychological phenomenon called the 'nocebo' or 'drucebo' effect."'Nocebo' refers to adverse side effects that a patient might experience when given a pill containing no active ingredient - an inert tablet.'Drucebo' refers to the difference in side effects experienced when a tablet containing an active ingredient is taken either knowing that it's a statin or blinded as to whether or not it's a statin or an inert tablet. This provides insight as to the extent to which the symptoms may be due to expectation alone.Prof. Banach continued: "."Statins are among the most commonly prescribed drugs and there is strong and unambiguous evidence that statin treatment makes a significant difference in preventing cardiovascular disease and dying from it.A recent meta-analysis showed that the prevalence of statin intolerance is less than 10%. However, as many as one in two patients stop taking statins, reduce the dose or take them irregularly because they believe they are responsible for side effects.First author of the paper, Dr Peter Penson, a Reader in Cardiovascular Pharmacology at Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK, said: "."."The Personalised Lipid Intervention Plan (PLIP) proposed in our paper helps the patient to understand the reason for their treatment, the large benefits, including that statins may prolong their lives, and the potential harms.This allows the patient to make a fully informed decision about commencing and continuing therapy. The PLIP also summarises important lifestyle advice to help them reduce their risk of heart attacks and strokes.."The ILEP is made up of over 70 experts worldwide who have contributed evidence and suggestions for the current paper, and who agreed the recommendations. The recommendations include:It also discusses the evidence for non-statin drugs that can be used to lower cholesterol.Dr Penson concluded: "."The authors and the ILEP plan to disseminate their guidelines via national and international training for healthcare professionals, presentations at conferences and webinars, and via interviews, podcasts and lectures on the ILEP website and other specialist websites worldwide.Source: Medindia