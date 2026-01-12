REGISTER
Experts Seek Global Shift to Respirator Masks in Healthcare

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 12 2026 3:00 AM
Face masks are inadequate and should be replaced with respirators, health experts advise the WHO.

Experts Seek Global Shift to Respirator Masks in Healthcare
A global coalition of health professionals, scientists and public health advocates has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to urgently update its infection prevention guidelines to recommend the universal use of respirator-grade masks in healthcare settings (1 Trusted Source
WHO urged to make respirator masks the standard for workers in all healthcare settings

Go to source).
In an open letter addressed to WHO leadership, the experts argue that surgical masks do not provide adequate protection against airborne diseases and should no longer be the default option for routine patient care. Instead, they are calling for healthcare workers to be equipped with respirators such as N95, FFP2 or FFP3 masks, which offer significantly higher filtration efficiency against airborne particles.

Doctors and scientists are calling on the #WHO to recommend #respiratormasks for healthcare workers in all settings, not just during high-risk procedures. Experts argue current #surgicalmask policies are "scientifically indefensible" and "dangerous," exposing staff to preventable risks from airborne pathogens. #InfectionControl #N95 #HealthcareWorkers #SARS #COVID

Scientists Cite Airborne Spread, Warn of Risks From Surgical Masks

The signatories — including clinicians, aerosol scientists and global health specialists — say mounting scientific evidence has clearly established that many respiratory infections spread through aerosols, not just droplets. They warn that continued reliance on surgical masks leaves healthcare workers and patients unnecessarily vulnerable.

“Respirators are designed to filter airborne particles and seal closely to the face, unlike surgical masks, which were never intended to protect against inhalation of aerosols,” the letter states, adding that respirators should become the standard level of protection during all patient interactions in healthcare environments.

The appeal also outlines a structured plan for transitioning to universal respirator use, including updating global infection-control guidance, improving access to high-quality respirators worldwide, and ensuring equitable supply chains — particularly for low- and middle-income countries.

COVID-19 Lessons Drive Push for Stronger Respiratory Protection

Supporters of the call say the COVID-19 pandemic exposed long-standing gaps in respiratory protection policies and highlighted the need for precautionary approaches in healthcare. They argue that updated guidance would not only protect healthcare workers but also reduce hospital-acquired infections and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks.

In response, the WHO has acknowledged receipt of the appeal and said it is reviewing its infection prevention and control recommendations as part of an ongoing guideline update. Any changes, the organization noted, would follow expert consultations and consideration of diverse healthcare settings globally.

While the WHO does not mandate national policies, revised guidance recommending respirator-grade protection could significantly influence healthcare standards, procurement decisions and worker safety practices worldwide.

Reference:
  1. WHO urged to make respirator masks the standard for workers in “all healthcare settings - (https://www.bmj.com/content/392/bmj.s52)

Source-Medindia
