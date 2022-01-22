About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Expert Tips To Manage Acne This Winter

by Karishma Abhishek on January 22, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Expert Tips To Manage Acne This Winter

Acne, as we all know, is caused by oil, germs, dead skin cells, and dirt being clogged in the pores. When this happens, a pimple or blemish can appear anywhere on your body, although it's most common on the face, shoulders, back, neck, chest, and upper arms.

You may have acne if this problem affects your skin on a regular basis. Acne is the most prevalent skin problem, and it may be excruciatingly unpleasant, especially when severe. It can also induce mental anguish.

Sometimes it is very important to know that acne is a result of PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) too, explained Dr. Anubha Singh. Hormonal imbalance is at the heart of PCOS.

In very simple terms, the condition causes an increase in your levels of "male hormones" - testosterone, for instance. These hormones trigger the sebaceous gland to produce more oil than necessary, which clogs pores and creates the perfect environment for breakouts, resulting in acne.
Stay Hydrated

So, the main reason why acne is bothering you in winter is the lower consumption of water. Our skin becomes dry because of the cold winter weather. Please ensure that you drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated and flush out the toxins.

Keep your face clean

The one thing that you need to take care of is using a face cleanser that doesn't dry out your skin but rather hydrates it. The moist winter air can easily clog your pores with various pollutants. Cleaning and exfoliating are necessary for facial hygiene.

Moisturize, Moisturize & Moisturize

Yes, we can't emphasize enough how important it is to keep your skin moisturized in winter. A common mistake most girls make is using a moisturizer that is oil-based. If you have oily skin, you should prefer to use a water-based moisturizer or a facial gel. However, having oily skin doesn't mean you can skip the moisturizing part. We also suggest using facials or face packs that deeply nourish your skin. Fruit packs or facials are good for all skin types.

Avoid too much Exfoliation

Of course, you need to exfoliate your skin in winter as well, but excessive exfoliation can drain the essential oils from your skin and make it dry. Too much dryness can be a reason for winter breakouts.

Exercise and Rejuvenate

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can skip your morning routine. It might seem to be a great effort to get up and go for a walk in the cold weather, but so what? You can exercise indoors. Maybe you can do yoga or dance. However, staying indoors all the time isn't advisable because if you take in the refreshing morning air, it will rejuvenate your skin and keep winter breakouts away from you.

What not to do

  • Small things/changes make all the difference.

  • Do not take long hot showers; you can rather use lukewarm water.

  • Do not use oily cosmetics or skin care products.

  • Strong perfumes or products with pungent fragrances shall be avoided as it can cause skin irritation.

  • Do not pick on acne.


Source: IANS
