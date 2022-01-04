Experimental Drug Reduced Tics in Patients with Tourette Syndrome

Advertisement

."The research looked at 149 children and teens between the ages of six and 17 with Tourette syndrome. They were divided into two groups: 74 were treated with ecopipam, and 75 with a placebo.Researchers measured the severity of participants' tics using two common tic rating scales at the beginning of the study and again three months later.The first test measures the motor and vocal tics and has a maximum score of 50.The second test looks at overall tic symptoms and severity of tic-related impairment. It has a maximum score of 100. Higher scores on either of the tests indicate more severe symptoms and negative effects on daily life.After three months, researchers found that the group taking ecopipam had fewer and less severe tics and were doing better overall according to both test scores.On average, the participants taking ecopipam improved their motor and vocal tic severity score from 35 to 24, a decrease of 30%. That's compared to those taking placebos, who improved from an average tic severity score of 35 to 28 during the same time, a decrease of 19%.When researchers looked at scores for the second test to evaluate the overall effectiveness of ecopipam, they found that those taking the medication improved from an average score of 68 to 46, a decrease of 32%, compared to those taking a placebo, who improved from an average score of 66 to 54, a decrease of 20%.Gilbert noted that 34% of the participants taking ecopipam experienced side effects like headaches and fatigue, while 21% of those taking placebos did.," Gilbert said.."A limitation of the study is its three-month length. Gilbert noted that although it is standard for this type of study, it will be important to learn if symptom improvements persist longer.The study was supported by Emalex Biosciences, LLC.Source: Medindia