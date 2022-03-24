About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Experimental Drug may Prove Beneficial Against Life-threatening Respiratory Diseases

by Karishma Abhishek on March 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Experimental Drug may Prove Beneficial Against Life-threatening Respiratory Diseases

Potentially fatal conditions arising from an uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and its treatment, can now be treated using a drug developed by scientists at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as published in the journal Nature.

"Mucus is a significant problem in pulmonary medicine, because in people with these common lung diseases, thick mucus can block the airways and cause symptoms ranging from a mild cough to very serious decreases in lung function. Most drugs for these conditions work to reduce inflammation or expand the airways to help people breathe better, but mucus is the most serious issue. Our research has created the first drug that would stop the secretion of mucins in its tracks," says Burton Dickey, M.D., professor of Pulmonary Medicine and co-corresponding author of the study.

Advertisement


In the U.S., about 25 million people have asthma, 16 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD and CF is the most common life-threatening, genetic disease.

The study team found that the drug named stapled peptide SP9 was beneficial in the blockade of a specific protein (synaptotagmin-2 (Syt2)) that was the best protein to target to block mucin secretion.

Further data validation may help formulate typical therapeutics against lung diseases.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Respiratory Diseases Signature Drug Toxicity Asbestosis Drugs Banned in India Pleurisy Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed) 

Recommended Reading
How Micro-gravity in Space Affects Our Lung Function
How Micro-gravity in Space Affects Our Lung Function
Understanding the physiology changes to lungs in space travel is essential. Parabolic flights taken ...
Congenital Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation Of The Lung
Congenital Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation Of The Lung
Congenital disease of the lung in which multiple cysts (water bubbles) develop in the lung tissues, ...
Lung Biopsy
Lung Biopsy
The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The ......
Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with ...
Asbestosis
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the digestiv...
Pleurisy
Pleurisy
Are you wondering what is Pleurisy? It is a condition characterized by inflammation of the pleura. I...
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chron...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)