medindia

Experimental Drug For Liver Disease NASH Awaiting FDA Approval

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 6, 2019 at 4:13 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver disease patients didn't have a treatment option in the form of an approved drug therapy till now. New large Phase III clinical trial designed in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University is the first to show the safety and effectiveness of an oral medication to treat the disease.
Experimental Drug For Liver Disease NASH Awaiting FDA Approval
Experimental Drug For Liver Disease NASH Awaiting FDA Approval

The drug therapy is pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Findings from the interim analysis of the REGENERATE study, sponsored by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, will publish in the medical journal The Lancet this week.

Show Full Article


According to the National Institutes of Health, between 7 million and 30 million U.S. adults suffer from NASH, a severe form of fatty liver disease unrelated to alcohol abuse but closely related to obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

"NASH is definitely a modern lifestyle disease and on its way to becoming the leading cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. as early as 2020," said Arun Sanyal, M.D., the senior and corresponding author of the manuscript, and a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine in the VCU School of Medicine. "We hope that this landmark study will lead to the first approved drug therapy for NASH."

In patients suffering from NASH, the buildup of fat in the liver damages cells and causes inflammation. For many, NASH can progress to include scarring, called fibrosis, which prevents the liver from functioning properly.

In severe cases, the condition can lead to liver cancer, liver failure or death. The REGENERATE study assesses the safety and efficacy of obeticholic acid in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH.

"The treatment tested can reverse the course of NASH," Sanyal said. "Obeticholic acid showed an ability to successfully reverse liver scarring in patients most at risk for irreversible liver damage when evaluated 18 months into the study. The study will also follow the patients long term to see if these changes seen on a liver biopsy translate into improved clinical outcomes."

Given the silent nature of the disease, many patients progress to cirrhosis without being diagnosed. While developing an approved therapy is critical, it also will be important to develop simple diagnostic tools that can be used in clinics, Sanyal said.

He currently is engaged in studies to develop such diagnostics. In the U.S. alone, the prevalence of NASH is expected to increase by 63% between 2015 and 2030.

A decade ago, Sanyal helped establish the scientific foundation for what may soon become the first approved drug therapy for NASH at the VCU C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research, where he serves as education core director.

The scientific understanding of how bile acids enhance glucose disposal, which is a critical element of a condition called insulin resistance, led to a successful, federally funded Phase II FLINT trial in 2015, paving the way for the REGENERATE trial.

"Obeticholic acid, the new investigational drug submitted for FDA approval, is in essence a more potent, chemically modified version of a naturally occurring bile acid that plays a key role in our metabolism and also has anti-fibrotic effects," Sanyal said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseDrug ToxicityLiver BiopsyHepatitis ASignature Drug ToxicityLiverWilson's DiseaseDrugs Banned in IndiaBiliary CirrhosisMilk Thistle

What's New on Medindia

Whole Fruits can Control Your Blood Pressure

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children

Daily Exercise at Moderate Intensity can Fight Diabetes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive