Experiences of Patient Participants in Cancer Trials

New study by the research team at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing helps to identify the needs of cancer patients after the trial and define what are responsible transitions when patients leave Cancer Clinical Trials (CCTs).



"Understanding the post-trial needs of patients with cancer and their families represents a measure of ethical respect of the many contributions that patients with cancer make to advancing our scientific knowledge and finding treatments that save lives," says Connie M. Ulrich, PhD, RN, FAAN, Lillian S. Brunner Chair in Medical and Surgical Nursing, Professor of Nursing, Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and lead investigator.



The study, "Experiences of Patients After Withdrawal from Cancer Clinical Trials" is set for publication on the JAMA Network.



‘Proper communication that includes attention to needs throughout the CCT is required to help scared and disappointed patients to navigate their further steps.’

Read More..

Highlights:



Patients leaving CCTs have more symptoms, emotions, and awareness that their life spans are short and options seem limited. Limited discussions about their immediate post-trial care needs leave many feeling that there is no clear path forward. Attention to post-trial needs throughout the CCT is needed to help scared and disappointed patients navigate their next steps.







Source: Medindia Source: Medindia The study, "Experiences of Patients After Withdrawal from Cancer Clinical Trials" is set for publication on the

Recommended Reading Vaccine for Breast Cancer Shows Potential in Small Clinical Trail A breast cancer vaccine has been found to be safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, indicate results of early clinical trial. READ MORE Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease. READ MORE Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion. READ MORE Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage of these checkpoint proteins to treat Cancer. READ MORE Non-Communicable Diseases Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardiovascular Diseases, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus and Cancer. They contribute to the maximum number of deaths globally. READ MORE Tattoos A Body Art Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look READ MORE