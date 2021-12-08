by Angela Mohan on  August 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM Cancer News
Experiences of Patient Participants in Cancer Trials
New study by the research team at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing helps to identify the needs of cancer patients after the trial and define what are responsible transitions when patients leave Cancer Clinical Trials (CCTs).

"Understanding the post-trial needs of patients with cancer and their families represents a measure of ethical respect of the many contributions that patients with cancer make to advancing our scientific knowledge and finding treatments that save lives," says Connie M. Ulrich, PhD, RN, FAAN, Lillian S. Brunner Chair in Medical and Surgical Nursing, Professor of Nursing, Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and lead investigator.

The study, "Experiences of Patients After Withdrawal from Cancer Clinical Trials" is set for publication on the JAMA Network.


Highlights:

  • Patients leaving CCTs have more symptoms, emotions, and awareness that their life spans are short and options seem limited.
  • Limited discussions about their immediate post-trial care needs leave many feeling that there is no clear path forward.
  • Attention to post-trial needs throughout the CCT is needed to help scared and disappointed patients navigate their next steps.




    • Source: Medindia

