Experiences of Patient Participants in Cancer Trials

New study by the research team at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing helps to identify the needs of cancer patients after the trial and define what are responsible transitions when patients leave Cancer Clinical Trials (CCTs).
"Understanding the post-trial needs of patients with cancer and their families represents a measure of ethical respect of the many contributions that patients with cancer make to advancing our scientific knowledge and finding treatments that save lives," says Connie M. Ulrich, PhD, RN, FAAN, Lillian S. Brunner Chair in Medical and Surgical Nursing, Professor of Nursing, Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and lead investigator.
The study, "Experiences of Patients After Withdrawal from Cancer Clinical Trials" is set for publication on the JAMA Network.
‘Proper communication that includes attention to needs throughout the CCT is required to help scared and disappointed patients to navigate their further steps.’
Source: Medindia
