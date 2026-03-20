Expanding MBBS Seats: Can India Meet Its Healthcare Demands?

India has approved thousands of new MBBS and postgraduate seats for the 2025–26 academic year. The move is part of a broader expansion of medical education capacity.
India has approved 11,682 MBBS seats and 8,967 postgraduate (PG) seats for the academic year 2025–26, along with the establishment of 43 new medical colleges across the country. The move reflects the continuing expansion of medical education capacity in India (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Update on Medical Education in India
Go to source). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared the data in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the steady growth of medical institutions and training opportunities over the past decade.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said the data was shared by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The figures include seats in medical colleges as well as institutions such as AIIMS and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs).
According to the ministry’s data placed in the Rajya Sabha, India’s medical education capacity has expanded significantly in the past decade. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 in 2014 to 818 at present.
During the same period, undergraduate MBBS seats rose from 51,348 to 1,28,976, while postgraduate seats increased from 31,185 to 85,020. The expansion reflects a steady increase in training capacity across the country.
Even with this growth, MBBS admissions in India remain extremely competitive. Every year more than 20 lakh students appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the entrance exam required for admission to MBBS courses.
However, the total number of MBBS seats across government and private colleges is roughly 1.1–1.3 lakh, meaning only a small fraction of aspirants ultimately secure admission.
Why Is India Expanding MBBS Seats and Medical Colleges?The increase in seats and institutions is part of a broader effort to strengthen India's healthcare workforce and expand medical education infrastructure.
Government data indicates that the country’s doctor-to-population ratio is estimated at 1:811, when both allopathic and AYUSH practitioners are included. The World Health Organization recommends a ratio of 1 doctor per 1,000 people.
Increasing the number of medical colleges is therefore seen as one step toward improving both medical training capacity and healthcare access, particularly in underserved regions.
The ministry said the National Medical Commission processes applications from medical colleges every year for setting up new institutions and increasing undergraduate and postgraduate seats.
Applications are submitted online and evaluated within the same academic year in which they are filed.
Assessments are carried out by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under the NMC. The board determines the mode of inspection before granting approval.
This may include verification of digital documents, Aadhaar-based attendance records, hospital management information system (HMIS) data, photographs, video feeds, video conferencing, or surprise physical inspections.
Based on the assessment, the commission issues either a Letter of Permission (LoP) or a Letter of Disapproval (LoD) in accordance with regulations governing the establishment of medical institutions and minimum standards for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
How Are New Medical Colleges Being Built Across India?The ministry also highlighted a centrally sponsored scheme for establishing new medical colleges attached to existing district or referral hospitals. The initiative focuses particularly on underserved regions and aspirational districts.
Under the scheme, 157 medical colleges have been approved in three phases, with a total project cost of ₹41,332.41 crore.
Of this amount, the Centre’s share is ₹26,715.84 crore, out of which ₹23,246.10 crore has already been released, the ministry told the Rajya Sabha.
The funding pattern differs across regions. Northeastern and special category states receive support in a 90:10 ratio between the Centre and states, while other states follow a 60:40 funding pattern.
By linking new medical colleges with district hospitals, the government aims to strengthen both medical education infrastructure and healthcare services at the district level.
The ministry added that it regularly engages with the National Medical Commission to ensure timely processing of applications and appeals related to medical seats.
Approved seat matrices are also made available before the commencement of counselling, allowing students to make informed choices during the admission process.
As India continues to expand its medical education capacity, the focus remains on training more doctors while strengthening healthcare systems across different regions of the country.
Reference:
- Update on Medical Education in India - (https:www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=2197614®=3&lang=2)
Source - Ministry of Health and Family Welfare / Rajya Sabha Data