medindia

Exercising with a Cold, Flu: Good or Bad?

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regular exercise can keep you healthy, but having a cold or flu can affect your exercise performance. Make sure to take extra precautions so that nothing can stop you from doing your regular workouts.
Exercising with a Cold, Flu: Good or Bad?
Exercising with a Cold, Flu: Good or Bad?

The winter cold and flu season may try to knock out your new year's plans to get or stay healthy, but the good news is you can fight back.

Show Full Article


Dr. Jayson Loeffert, a sports medicine physician at Penn State Health, said it's typically okay to continue your regular exercise routine when you have a cold.

Exercising when sick increases your heart rate, gets your heart pumping and promotes healthy blood flow. It also opens up your lungs and releases endorphins. All of that can help you feel better.

If you feel tired sooner than you normally do, it's also okay to scale things back to what you can tolerate.

"If you are really congested or wheezing, you might be short of breath, so you'll want to decrease the intensity," he said. Severe fatigue or uncontrolled coughing are signs that it's time for rest.

Two environments can cause trouble for exercising when you're not feeling well.

Loeffert said some people have trouble breathing when exercising outdoors in the cold, dry air and may want to move their workout indoors until they feel better.

Swimmers who are congested may have more difficulty with their breathing, and the chlorine in a pool can make the congestion worse.

He said those who have gastrointestinal trouble may find running or other activities problematic or uncomfortable and want to skip them until they feel better.

Loeffert does not recommend beginning an exercise routine when sick because you don't have a baseline to which you can compare your body's response.

The one time he always advises against exercising is if you have a fever.

"Exercise naturally causes an increase in body temperature. When you have a fever, your temperature is already higher than normal. If you have a fever, exercise can then cause your body temperature to be further increased to an unsafe level," he said.

For people who exercise in a gym or other shared space - or who share equipment - he reminds them to always cover their mouth with their arm when they cough so they aren't spraying germs into their hands.

He also recommends wiping down any equipment with sanitizing gel or wipes when you finish using it and added: "I have also seen people wearing masks in group exercise classes to be considerate."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

People with Chronic Disease are Not Active Enough: Study

Patients with chronic conditions are missing out on the benefits of physical activity, finds a new study.

Common Cold

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Common Cold

Cold Weather Injuries

Cold weather-related injuries can occur with or without freezing of tissues near the exposed part. The severity of the injuries is dependent on the temperature and the duration of exposure.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amoebic DysenteryAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cardiac Ablation

Just 3 Cups of Tea a Week can Add More Years to Your Life

Online Patient Tool May Increase Likelihood of Receiving Kidney Transplant
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive