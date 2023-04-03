About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Exercising One Side of The Body Has Twice the Benefits

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on March 4, 2023 at 11:49 PM
A way to offset or even protect against muscle weakness on one side of the body, without involving the affected body part is found by a new Edith Cowan University (ECU) study. The study findings are published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.

Injury or illness may see a part of the body incapacitated for weeks or even months, causing unused muscles to weaken and lose their mass and strength, which can have a huge impact on people's lives.

Polymyositis

Polymyositis


Polymyositis refers to inflammation of the muscles which can render a person physically helpless. Polymyositis is also known as idiopathic inflammatory myopathy.
It was already known gaining muscle strength in one limb due to resistance training will transfer to the same muscle on the opposite side of the body. This is known as the cross-education effect.

Is Eccentric Exercise Beneficial

However, the key aspect of this study is one muscle contraction proved most effective. In this study, 36 sedentary young men have their non-dominant arm immobilized by wearing a cast at their elbow joint for three weeks.

They were then split into three even groups: a concentric contraction group that lifted a dumbbell using the non-immobilized arm, an eccentric contraction group that lowered a dumbbell, and a control group that performed no exercises (see definitions below).
New Simple Test can Predict and Prevent Falls in Elderly

New Simple Test can Predict and Prevent Falls in Elderly


Simple clinical test that can assess the lower limb strength of patients has been developed. This test helps to predict and prevent their risk of falls.
While their arm was immobilized, the concentric and eccentric groups had six weightlifting sessions twice a week, for three weeks. These sessions would see them perform five sets of six dumbbell curls with a dumbbell corresponding to 20, 40, 40, 60, 60, and 80 percent of their maximal strength over the six sessions.

When the cast was removed, the control group who did no exercises saw more than a 15 percent decreases in strength in the immobilized arm. However, those who lifted weights saw little to no drop off in the immobilized arm's muscle strength.

The concentric group saw muscle strength reduced to 4 percent, but interestingly, muscle strength increased by 4 percent for the eccentric group, showing a stronger cross-education effect. Researchers also measured the size of the muscle on the immobilized arm.

The control group saw muscle size decrease by around 12 percent, whereas both concentric and eccentric muscle contractions with the opposing arm counteracted muscle atrophy in the immobilized arm.

Strengthening the Opposite Side of the Body can Stop Muscle Wasting

Muscle size still decreased by 4 percent for the concentric group, while — remarkably — no decreases in muscle size were observed for the eccentric group.

All participants were asked to perform 30 eccentric contractions with their immobilized arm once the cast was removed, with researchers measuring various muscle damage markers before, immediately following, and five days after the exercise.

The control group showed very severe muscle soreness and strength loss after the exercise, with the concentric group showing far less damage. Again, the eccentric group saw the best results, providing a protective effect strong enough for peak muscle soreness to be reduced by 80 percent compared to the control group and 40 percent of the concentric group.

It is already known that eccentric muscle contractions appear to be the most effective at promoting muscle strength and size gains, even in very small doses.

It is important to investigate whether this latest study's results are replicated for other muscles and whether eccentric resistance training is effective when dealing with immobilization in real injuries, such as ligament sprains or tears, bone fracture, and post-surgery.

Healthcare providers can recommend resistance training — and eccentric contractions in particular — to minimize the negative effects of immobilization and hopefully lessen its impact on people's lives.



Source: Eurekalert
DART Lab

DART Lab's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Week


Duchenne Awareness Day 2016 focuses on early diagnosis which goes a long way in beginning early treatment and physiotherapy programs.
Soy-Based Foods Can Decrease Muscle Atrophy

Soy-Based Foods Can Decrease Muscle Atrophy


Soy supplementation can slow down cell death owing to its antioxidant property and can reduce muscle loss.
