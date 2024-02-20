Exercise’s Edge: Women Outpace Men in Health Benefits

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Sex Differences in Association of Physical Activity With All-Cause and Cardiovascular Mortality



Workout Wonders: Women Reap More With Regular Exercise



‘Did you know? On a regular exercise regime, women experienced a 36% lower risk of a fatal heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event, whereas males exhibited a 14% reduced risk. #exercise #healthyheart #womenshealth #medindia’

Did You Know?

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans advise adults to engage in a minimum of 2.5-5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise or 1.25-2.5 hours of vigorous exercise per week. Alternatively, individuals can opt for a combination of both, along with participating in strength-based activities two or more days a week.

Fitness Finds: Less Effort, More Gains for Women

