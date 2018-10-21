medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Exercise on Twice or Thrice a Week Basis Should be a Part of Cancer Care: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 21, 2018 at 9:33 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer patients have been found to benefit more if they exercise two or three times a week for at least an hour during the first six months of their chemotherapy or radiotherapy and then for a further six months so that the exercise becomes a habit. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Annals of Oncology.
Exercise on Twice or Thrice a Week Basis Should be a Part of Cancer Care: Study
Exercise on Twice or Thrice a Week Basis Should be a Part of Cancer Care: Study

More than 3,500 patients with cancer already participate in exercise programmes each year at over 80 cancer centers in France, at the cost of approximately €400 per patient, and the number continues to rise, explained Dr. Thierry Bouillet, Medical Oncologist, Ile de France, American Hospital of Paris, Neuilly Sur Seine, France, and author of one of the new studies. Classes are run by trainers with specialist knowledge of cancer and its treatment who can adapt exercise programmes to individual needs.

"We have found that patients get the greatest benefit if they exercise two or three times a week for at least an hour during the six months of their chemotherapy or radiotherapy and then for a further six months so that physical activity becomes a part of their life," said Bouillet.

"With 20 years' experience, we have also seen that patients find it easier to exercise in on-site classes and feel more secure than if we give them exercise information and leave them to do it themselves or go to classes away from the hospital with trainers who do not know about the special needs of patients with cancer," added Bouillet.

In one of the French studies to be presented at ESMO, (1) twice-weekly, 60-minute strength training and aerobic exercise classes significantly reduced pain and fatigue scores at 3 and six months in 114 patients undergoing cancer treatment, 83% for breast cancer and 21% with metastatic disease. Fatigue scores fell from 3.3 at baseline to 2.8 (p<0.05) at three months and pain scores from 2.8 to 2.3 respectively (p<0.05). In 71 patients with data at baseline and six months, fatigue scores fell from 3.1 at baseline to 2.1 at six months (p<0.05) and pain scores from 3 to 1.9 respectively (p<0.05).

There were also significant reductions in body fat, while lean body mass remained stable. In the overall group, fat mass fell from 33.9% at baseline to 33.2% at three months (p<0.05), while lean body mass remained stable (43.6 and 43.8 kg respectively). In the 71 patients with 6-month data, fat mass fell from 34.3% at baseline to 32.4% at six months, while lean mass was 42.8 kg at both time points. In addition, significant improvements were seen in overall fitness in terms of quadriceps endurance, the strength of both arms and non-dominant leg balance (p<0.05 for all).

"Patients are often fatigued and have started to lose muscle before they are diagnosed with cancer, so it is essential to start exercise as soon as possible after the first consultation. We should see it as 'emergency treatment' for their initial symptoms and later to help with the side effects of treatment," said Bouillet.

In a second study to be presented at ESMO 2018, researchers not only reported the value of exercise for patients with cancer, but also demonstrated that it is possible to identify patients at greatest risk of poor quality of life during treatment so they can receive extra help.

In the study of 2525 patients with stage I-III breast cancer undergoing adjuvant chemotherapy, those who took 75 minutes of vigorous or 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week had the significantly better overall quality of life at six and 12 months after treatment than those who were inactive (Table 1). They also had significantly better physical well-being and less fatigue, pain, and breathlessness. The vigorous exercise included activities such as aerobic dance, heavy gardening or fast swimming, while moderate exercise included brisk walking, water aerobics or volleyball.

"Around 60% of patients were physically active before and after chemotherapy and, although their quality of life was adversely affected by chemotherapy, they scored consistently better on a variety of physical, emotional and symptom scales than those who were inactive," explained Dr. Antonio Di Meglio, study author and Medical Oncologist, Institut Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France.

The study showed that patients who had a mastectomy or additional illnesses, smoked or had a low income were particularly at risk of poor quality of life following chemotherapy for breast cancer, but they too benefited from exercise.

"Using a novel approach, we showed that it is possible to identify breast cancer patients whose quality of life will be worst affected by chemotherapy so we can now target those patients for dedicated interventions including those aimed at increasing physical activity to WHO-recommended levels," added Di Meglio.

Commenting from ESMO, Dr. Gabe Sonke, Medical Oncologist, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, underlined the importance of the French studies in demonstrating the value of physical therapy in everyday clinical practice, previously seen in clinical trials and supported by current ESMO recommendations for exercise as part of standard care for all cancer survivors.

"The insights from the new studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer are particularly timely as a large study is getting underway from the international PREFERABLE Consortium to further explore the value of exercise in this group of patients," he said.

Sonke pointed out that this and other studies are endeavoring to confirm early signs that physical activity programmes may improve adherence to chemotherapy and radiotherapy and thus improve treatment outcomes so that insurance companies are more encouraged to pay for exercise initiatives.

"Insurers may ask why they should pay for exercise for patients with cancer when they don't pay for it in the general population. But if we can show that there are improved treatment adherence and an added survival benefit for patients with cancer, this will strengthen our case for payment," said Sonke.

He also wants to see more patients routinely asked to participate in exercise programmes, including those who do not normally exercise: "We know that patients who are already active are getting into these exercise programmes, but those who are not active are missing out, particularly those with low income and less healthy lifestyle. The new results must encourage us to focus on how to be more inclusive so that all patients can benefit from exercise in improving quality of life during chemotherapy," he concluded.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Medicaid Programs Under Affordable Act Reduced Disparities in Cancer Care for Minorities

Medicaid Programs Under Affordable Act Reduced Disparities in Cancer Care for Minorities

Black patients and those living in the highest poverty areas saw the greatest benefit from Medicaid expansion

To Help Latino Men Overcome Cancer Care Barriers, Affordable Care May Not Be Enough

To Help Latino Men Overcome Cancer Care Barriers, Affordable Care May Not Be Enough

In preventing underserved Latino men with prostate cancer from accessing the care and treatment they need, a combination of financial, cultural and communication barriers plays a major role.

Cancer Care Comes Home

Cancer Care Comes Home

Chitra Shah, a thirty-year-old was devastated when she discovered that her husband was suffering from lung cancer.

Racial Disparities in Prostate Cancer Care Revealed in Vanderbilt-Led Study

Racial Disparities in Prostate Cancer Care Revealed in Vanderbilt-Led Study

Black men with prostate cancer receive lower quality surgical care than white men, a study has found.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Amoebic Dysentery Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cancer Facts Tips to Live Longer Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

A lump in the armpit can be due to a benign infection, allergy or fatty tissue growth. It is ...

 Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive