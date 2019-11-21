medindia

Exercise may Help Benefit Sickle Cell Disease Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 21, 2019 at 1:16 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has found that light-to-moderate physical activity was found to help benefit people living with sickle cell disease (SCD). The findings of the study are published in the journal Blood.
Exercise may Help Benefit Sickle Cell Disease Patients
Exercise may Help Benefit Sickle Cell Disease Patients

While exercise offers benefits for a wide range of health conditions, it has historically been considered too dangerous for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Show Full Article


SCD affects how blood flows through the body. For those with SCD, strenuous physical activity increases blood flow and can lead to serious complications including heart problems and episodes of severe pain known as vaso-occlusive crises. While many patients are advised to avoid all forms of exercise, the new study adds to mounting evidence that lower intensity exercise could actually be helpful.

"When physical exercise is tailored to be light-to-moderate in intensity, the risk of problems is limited," said lead study author Laurent Messonnier, Ph.D., of the Université Savoie Mont Blanc in France. "Performed regularly, this type of exercise may induce beneficial muscle microvascular and functional adaptations that improve patients' physical abilities and quality of life." The researchers recruited 40 patients with SCD and randomly assigned them to two groups.

Half followed their normal lifestyle, which included little physical activity apart from everyday routines such as walking to the bus stop or grocery shopping. The other half participated in an individually tailored regimen of moderate-intensity 40-minute sessions on a stationary bicycle three times per week. Researchers monitored participants' exertion levels closely during each exercise session, tracking circulating oxygen (saturation), blood lactate levels, and perceived exertion to ensure that participants maintained a moderate level of intensity throughout.

After eight weeks, the researchers took biopsies of muscle tissue from participants' thighs.

Among the 32 participants for whom complete data were available, the muscle biopsies revealed a significant increase in the density of small blood vessels known as capillaries, the number of capillaries around the muscle fiber, and the surface area through which oxygen and nutrients can flow between blood and muscle in participants who had exercised.

Previous studies have found SCD can cause blood vessels in muscle to become fewer. The changes observed in this study suggest moderate-intensity exercise may help counteract some of these effects, according to researchers, which should improve blood and oxygen delivery to tissues.

Participants in the exercise group also had significant improvements in their muscle function and overall physical ability. Some anecdotally reported improvements in sleep, concentration, and social interactions, as well.

Dr. Messonnier emphasized that further research is needed to understand the benefits--and risks--of exercise in patients with SCD. In this study, no adverse events requiring hospital admission occurred in the training group.

"The recent literature argues in favor of promotion of endurance exercise training for patients with SCD," he said. "However, we need to stay cautious. Before any exercise, people with SCD should be tested and receive professional guidance on what level of exercise will be safe and appropriate."

The study represents an initial attempt to determine whether moderate-intensity exercise is safe, feasible, and potentially beneficial in people living with SCD, but is limited by its small sample size and short duration. Researchers suggested future studies could explore the use of exercise in a larger, more diverse group of participants, determine effects of a longer training period, and investigate the impact of exercise on a broader range of clinical outcomes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Sickle Cell Anemia

Sickle cell anemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal inherited hemoglobin. Sickle cell anemia is the most common form of sickle cell disease.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Modified CRISPR Tool Improves HIV, Sickle Cell Disease Therapies

City of Hope's cell experiments show more effective genetic 'cuts' that could one day become the foundation of new and more effective gene therapies.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Hib VaccineParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessSickle Cell AnemiaLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

What's New on Medindia

World COPD Day: 'All Together to End COPD'

Itchy Armpits

SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs Unveils Antibiotic Resistance Status of Mumbai
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive