Exercise Is the Ultimate Shield Against Biological Stress

Staying active throughout adulthood shields your body from the biological effects of chronic stress.

, according to new research from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966.The study shows that adopting a fitness routine significantly lowers cumulative biological stress or allostatic load and reduces the accumulation of physiological wear and tear by midlife.(Biomarkers such as cholesterol, blood glucose, BMI, blood pressure, and heart rate are considerably improved by staying active, thereby enhancing longevity.The study followed more than 3,300 individuals from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966 from the age of 31 to 46. Participants’ leisure-time physical activity was examined in relation to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) physical activity recommendations.In addition, so-calledwas measured,According to the results,than those who were physically active in line with the recommendations. A decline in physical activity during adulthood was also associated with increased stress burden.By contrast, individuals who increased their level of physical activity during adulthood did not differ in terms of stress burden from those who had remained physically active.“The results suggest that,” says Doctoral Researcher Maija Korpisaari.In the study, stress burden was assessed using both broader and narrower combinations of biological measures. The results were largely consistent regardless of the indicator used, strengthening the reliability of the findings.The study provides new evidence that physical activity may be a key factor in preventing the long-term effects of stress.“In terms of stress burden, both the amount of physical activity in youth and in adulthood are important.,” Korpisaari says.According to the researchers, further longitudinal studies are needed to more precisely assess the use of different stress indicators and to understand how physical activity affects the body’s stress systems at different stages of the life course.Source-Eurekalert