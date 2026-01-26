Exercise Is the Ultimate Shield Against Biological Stress

Staying active throughout adulthood shields your body from the biological effects of chronic stress.
Maintaining long-term physical activity in adulthood (ages 31–46) can safeguard the body against chronic stress, according to new research from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966. The study shows that adopting a fitness routine significantly lowers cumulative biological stress or allostatic load and reduces the accumulation of physiological wear and tear by midlife.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Association of longitudinal changes in physical activity with allostatic load in midlife
Go to source)
The benefits of midlife exercise can even alleviate health issues from a previously sedentary life by boosting metabolic health.
Biomarkers such as cholesterol, blood glucose, BMI, blood pressure, and heart rate are considerably improved by staying active, thereby enhancing longevity.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Starting an #exercise routine in midlife can effectively mitigate the physiological damage in your body by improving #bloodpressure, #heart_rate, blood glucose, and #cholesterol levels. It’s never too late. Start now to boost your longevity! #midlife_health #stressmanagement #physicalactivity #fitness_research
Beyond Mental Health, Exercise Reduces the Physical Wear and Tear of AgingThe study followed more than 3,300 individuals from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966 from the age of 31 to 46. Participants’ leisure-time physical activity was examined in relation to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) physical activity recommendations.
In addition, so-called allostatic load was measured, describing the strain imposed on the body by long-term stress.
According to the results, individuals who did not meet the health-enhancing physical activity recommendations during the follow-up period had a higher stress burden in midlife than those who were physically active in line with the recommendations. A decline in physical activity during adulthood was also associated with increased stress burden.
Starting an Exercise Habit at 31-46 Can Match Lifelong Fitness BenefitsBy contrast, individuals who increased their level of physical activity during adulthood did not differ in terms of stress burden from those who had remained physically active.
“The results suggest that the importance of physical activity is not limited to individual life stages; rather, regular exercise throughout adulthood may protect the body from the harmful effects of long-term stress,” says Doctoral Researcher Maija Korpisaari.
In the study, stress burden was assessed using both broader and narrower combinations of biological measures. The results were largely consistent regardless of the indicator used, strengthening the reliability of the findings.
Consistent Movement is the Ultimate Pillar of Stress ManagementThe study provides new evidence that physical activity may be a key factor in preventing the long-term effects of stress.
“In terms of stress burden, both the amount of physical activity in youth and in adulthood are important. Regular physical activity in adulthood appears to help the body cope with stress even into midlife,” Korpisaari says.
According to the researchers, further longitudinal studies are needed to more precisely assess the use of different stress indicators and to understand how physical activity affects the body’s stress systems at different stages of the life course.
Reference:
- Association of longitudinal changes in physical activity with allostatic load in midlife - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306453025004482?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert