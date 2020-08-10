Exercise Intensity Not Tied to Death Risk in Older Adults

‘Exercise intensity has no impact on death risk among older adults.’

A new study set out to assess the effect of 5 years of supervised exercise training compared with recommendations for physical activity on death in older adults (70-77 years).The trial included 1,567 members, both men, and women, with an average age of 73 years. In total, 87.5 percent of participants stated overall good health, and 80 percent reported a medium or high level of physical activity at the start of the trial.The participants were divided into 3 groups, of which one group was assigned for sessions of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and the other for moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT). The third group remained as a control group.After five years, the overall death rate was 4.6 percent. The researchers found no significant difference in all-cause mortality between the control and combined HIIT and MICT groups."This study implies that combined MICT and HIIT have no effect on all-cause mortality compared with recommended physical activity levels," state the researchers.Source: Medindia