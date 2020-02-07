by Iswarya on  July 2, 2020 at 11:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exercise Could be a Crucial Way to Delay or Prevent Vision Loss
Exercise can reduce or prevent vision loss linked to macular degeneration, reports a new study. The study also suggests that exercise slows the progression of other serious eye conditions, like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. The findings of the study are published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science.

The new study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine found that exercise reduced the harmful overgrowth of blood vessels in the eyes of lab mice by up to 45%. This tangle of blood vessels is a key contributor to macular degeneration and several other eye diseases.

The study represents the first experimental evidence showing that exercise can reduce the severity of macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss, the scientists report. Ten million Americans are estimated to have the condition.


"There has long been a question about whether maintaining a healthy lifestyle can delay or prevent the development of macular degeneration. The way that question has historically been answered has been by taking surveys of people, asking them what they are eating and how much exercise they are performing," said researcher Bradley Gelfand, Ph.D., of UVA's Center for Advanced Vision Science. "That is basically the most sophisticated study that has been done. The problem with that is that people are notoriously bad self-reporters ... and that can lead to conclusions that may or not be true. This [study] offers hard evidence from the lab for the very first time."

The Benefits of Exercise

Enticingly, the research found that the bar for receiving the benefits from exercise was relatively low - more exercise didn't mean more benefit. "Mice are kind of like people in that they will do a spectrum of exercise. As long as they had a wheel and ran on it, there was a benefit," Gelfand said. "The benefit that they obtained is saturated at low levels of exercise."

An initial test is comparing mice that voluntarily exercised versus those that did not found that exercise reduced the blood vessel overgrowth by 45%. A second test, to confirm the findings, found a reduction of 32%.

The scientists aren't certain exactly how exercise is preventing the blood vessel overgrowth. There could be a variety of factors at play, they say, including increased blood flow to the eyes.

Gelfand, of UVA's Department of Ophthalmology and Department of Biomedical Engineering, noted that the onset of vision loss is often associated with a decrease in exercise. "It is fairly well known that as people's eyes and vision deteriorate, their tendency to engage in physical activity also goes down," he said. "It can be a challenging thing to study with older people. ... How much of that is one causing the other?"

The researchers already have submitted grant proposals in hopes of obtaining funding to pursue their findings further.

"The next step is to look at how and why this happens and see if we can develop a pill or method that will give you the benefits of exercise without exercising," Gelfand said. "We're talking about a fairly elderly population [of people with macular degeneration], many of whom may not be capable of conducting the type of exercise regimen that may be required to see some kind of benefit." (He urged people to consult their doctors before beginning an aggressive exercise program.)

Gelfand, a self-described couch potato, disclosed a secret motivation for the research: "One reason I wanted to do this study was sort of selfish. I was hoping to find some reason not to exercise," he joked. "It turned out to exercise really is good for you."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Age Related Macular Degeneration
Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.
READ MORE
Gene Therapy for Macular Degeneration
Gene therapy gives new hope for age-related blindness. Scientists were able to deliver the gene for a retinal opsin into the genome of ganglion cells using an adeno-associated viral vector. The blind ganglion cells were restored and became sensitive ...
READ MORE
Stem Cells are a Potential Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration
The presence of primary cilia on retinal pigment epithelial cells is necessary for their proper structure and function in dry age-related macular degeneration.
READ MORE
Age-related Macular Degeneration Beyond Single Treatment Mode
The research report establishes that drugs targeting immune pathways to prevent retinal tissue loss in age-related macular degeneration are ineffective as monotherapies.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Amoebic DysenteryDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerVisionAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Exercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness