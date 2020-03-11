Excluding Trans Fatty Acids from Our Food Could Save Thousands of Lives

Trans-fatty acids are a well-known risk factor of ischemic heart disease (IHD). In Australia, the highest trans fatty acids intake is concentrated on the most socioeconomically disadvantaged groups. Elimination of industrial trans fatty acids from the Australian food supply could reduce ischemic heart disease mortality and morbidity while improving health equity. However, such legislation could lead to additional costs for both government and the food industry. Hence, a new study assessed the potential cost-effectiveness, health gains, and effects on health equality of an industrial trans fatty acids ban from the Australian food supply. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS Medicine.



Trans fatty acids made during the industrial process that turns vegetable oils into a solid form of fat are a well-known risk factor for heart disease. But it has been argued that excluding them completely as required by law in several overseas countries would be too costly for both government and the food industry.



Dr. Jason Wu, Program Head of Nutrition Science, stated that while the intake of trans fatty acids in Australia is usually low, levels continue to exceed health guidelines for some people, principally those with less education and income.



‘Elimination of industrial trans fatty acids could avert several numbers of heart disease events and reduce social–economic and urban-rural inequalities in health. ’

Lead author Dr. Matti Marklund said the study's results supported the WHO's call to eliminate trans fats from the world's food supply.



"Our modeling study suggests that even in countries like Australia where intake is low, exclusion of industrial trans-fatty acids can promote public health," he said.



"We also discovered that socioeconomically disadvantaged groups could potentially have the greatest health gains from such legislation."



In the meantime, to minimize your intake of trans fatty acids, Dr. Marklund advised reviewing the labels of the packaged foods before buying.



"Any products that have partially hydrogenated vegetable oil or partially hydrogenated fat on the ingredient list are more likely to have trans fats," he stated.



