Excluding Trans Fatty Acids from Our Food Could Save Thousands of Lives

Dr. Jason Wu, Program Head of Nutrition Science, stated that while the intake of trans fatty acids in Australia is usually low, levels continue to exceed health guidelines for some people, principally those with less education and income.
While trans fats are present naturally at low levels in meat and cow's milk, people in most countries can also get them from partly hydrogenated vegetable oils in processed foods such as pastries. But avoiding them isn't easy because manufacturers don't need to list the number of trans fats on the nutrition data panel on packaged foods in Australia.
Lead author Dr. Matti Marklund said the study's results supported the WHO's call to eliminate trans fats from the world's food supply.
"Our modeling study suggests that even in countries like Australia where intake is low, exclusion of industrial trans-fatty acids can promote public health," he said.
"We also discovered that socioeconomically disadvantaged groups could potentially have the greatest health gains from such legislation."
In the meantime, to minimize your intake of trans fatty acids, Dr. Marklund advised reviewing the labels of the packaged foods before buying.
"Any products that have partially hydrogenated vegetable oil or partially hydrogenated fat on the ingredient list are more likely to have trans fats," he stated.
Source: Medindia