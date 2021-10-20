About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Exciting Benefits of Orange Juice

by Dr Jayashree on October 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM
Font : A-A+

Exciting Benefits of Orange Juice

Orange juice has been found to have the potential to help fight inflammation and oxidative stress in adults, paving the way for further research on the topic.

A new study indicates that drinking 100% orange juice significantly reduces interleukin 6, a well-established marker of inflammation, in both healthy and high-risk adults.

Advertisement


The study review examined published studies relating to 100% orange juice and markers of inflammation and oxidative stress and published in the journal Advances in Nutrition.

The analysis consisted of three parts: a qualitative scoping review of 21 studies with a total of 307 healthy adults and 327 adults at risk for disease.
Advertisement

A systematic review of a subset of 16 studies that measured the six most reported biomarkers related to inflammation and oxidative stress in the body; and 10 studies that had sufficient data to conduct a meta-analysis. The researchers also examined the overall quality and potential bias in the studies.

These reviews revealed that in general, 100% orange juice either had beneficial or null (no adverse) effects on oxidative stress or inflammation.

Researchers also reported that studies included a relatively small number of subjects, had a low strength of evidence, and had a moderate risk of bias; therefore, overall findings should be interpreted with caution.

Chronic inflammation may play a key role in causing or advancing some chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. Studies like these are necessary to identify gaps in the existing evidence so that future research can be designed to specifically fill those holes.

"We know that 100% orange juice contains several nutrients, like vitamin C, as well as beneficial bioactive compounds that have the potential to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress," said Gail Rampersaud, Florida Department of Citrus registered dietitian.

This study review tells that some studies find benefits with 100% orange juice, but we need more data and large well-designed studies to make more definitive conclusions. This analysis is especially helpful as we and others plan future research related to orange juice.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Customized Plates may Help Heal Collarbone Fractures
New Mechanism for Breast Cancer Spread is Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 -
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 - "Serve up Bone Strength"
Spirituality and Mental Health
Spirituality and Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights Your Winter Dietary Essentials Health Benefits of Orange 

Recommended Reading
Health Benefits of Orange
Health Benefits of Orange
Orange is one of the most nutritious food known to man. In addition to the high levels of vitamin .....
Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer
Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer
Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ....
Juices for Detoxification and Well-being
Juices for Detoxification and Well-being
Freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices can work wonders for the body and mind. Winters are the ...
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician a...
Your Winter Dietary Essentials
Your Winter Dietary Essentials
Every season calls for a food shift. The winter season shift is the best and sweetest. Oranges, amla...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close