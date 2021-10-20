Exciting Benefits of Orange Juice

Advertisement

The analysis consisted of three parts: a qualitative scoping review of 21 studies with a total of 307 healthy adults and 327 adults at risk for disease.A systematic review of a subset of 16 studies that measured the six most reported biomarkers related to inflammation and oxidative stress in the body; and 10 studies that had sufficient data to conduct a meta-analysis. The researchers also examined the overall quality and potential bias in the studies.These reviews revealed that in general, 100% orange juice either had beneficial or null (no adverse) effects on oxidative stress or inflammation.Researchers also reported that studies included a relatively small number of subjects, had a low strength of evidence, and had a moderate risk of bias; therefore, overall findings should be interpreted with caution.. Studies like these are necessary to identify gaps in the existing evidence so that future research can be designed to specifically fill those holes."We know that 100% orange juice contains several nutrients, like vitamin C, as well as beneficial bioactive compounds that have the potential to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress," said Gail Rampersaud, Florida Department of Citrus registered dietitian.This study review tells that some studies find benefits with 100% orange juice, but we need more data and large well-designed studies to make more definitive conclusions. This analysis is especially helpful as we and others plan future research related to orange juice.Source: Medindia