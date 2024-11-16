Excessive Screen Time on Social Media Increases Risk of Substance Use in Adolescent

Are social media habits shaping teen behavior? A study finds that excessive screen time, especially on social platforms, increases the likelihood of early substance use in adolescents.
As teenagers continue to spend more time on social media and screens, a recent study indicates that excessive internet usage is associated with early substance experimentation among 11- to 12-year-olds, including alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis. Teenagers who use social media, text, and video chat more frequently are more likely to experiment with alcohol, nicotine, or cannabis a year later, according to a study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Prospective Association between Screen Use Modalities and Substance Use Experimentation in Early Adolescents
Go to source).
On the other hand, there was no correlation between the hazards and the amount of time spent on a variety of screen activities, including video gaming, internet surfing, and watching TV, movies, or videos.
“Our findings suggest that online social connections may be driving the relationship between screen time and early adolescent substance use,” explains first author, Jason M. Nagata, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.
“When preteens are constantly exposed to friends or influencers drinking or smoking on social media, they are more likely to see these behaviors as normal and may be more likely to try these substances themselves.”
Social media platforms often display substance use in a positive light and are frequently used for marketing campaigns promoting alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis products.
“With developing brains that are still building impulse control, young teens may be particularly vulnerable to this type of content and advertising,” adds Nagata.
“Parents can also help by monitoring content and setting clear guidelines for their teens’ screen use.”
The study uses data from the nationwide Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the United States. The study collected data for 8,006 early adolescents aged 11-12 years old.
Study participants provided information about their typical screen habits, as well as whether they had ever experimented with alcohol, nicotine, or cannabis.
“This study emphasizes the importance of understanding how digital social interactions impact teen behavior,” Nagata concluded. “Future research can deepen our understanding of these links to help create effective interventions.”
