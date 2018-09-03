medindia
Excessive Hair Growth in Women may Indicate PCOS

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 9, 2018 at 12:53 AM Women Health News
Women with excessive hair growth should undergo testing for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) a common condition that contributes to infertility and metabolic health problems, say experts.
Hirsutism -- a condition where women experience unwanted hair growth in areas where men typically grow hair -- affects five per cent to 10 per cent of women.

The excess hair growth can be caused by PCOS -- a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges, according to the latest update to the Clinical Practice Guideline from the Endocrine Society, a global community of experts in the fields of endocrinology and metabolism.

The guidelines were published online on Wednesday in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM).

"Excess facial or body hair is not only distressing to women, it is often a symptom of an underlying medical problem," said Kathryn Martin of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, US and chair of the task force that authored the guideline.

"It is important to see your health care provider to find out what is causing the excess hair growth and treat it," Martin said.

All women with hirsutism should undergo blood tests for testosterone and other male sex hormones called androgens, the experts said.

Women naturally have small amounts of these hormones, but the levels tend to be elevated in women with PCOS and other conditions that cause hirsutism.

Experts previously called for testing for women with moderate to severe hirsutism, but the recommendation was broadened to improve diagnosis rates of PCOS and other underlying conditions.

Hirsutism can cause personal distress, anxiety and depression when it is not treated.

The Society suggests treating mild cases with no sign of an underlying condition with medication or direct hair removal.

Although weight loss itself is not a recommended treatment for hirsutism, some studies have found it is associated with a slight improvement in unwanted hair growth.

As a result, the Society recommends that women with both obesity and hirsutism consider making lifestyle changes to improve their overall health.

A healthy diet and exercise also can be beneficial for women who have PCOS, the experts said.

Source: IANS

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Test Your Knowledge on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

infertility, obesity and other endocrine and metabolic ...

Hirsutism

Hirsutism is a condition of unwanted male-pattern hair growth in women. Hirsutism is caused by an increase in androgens or male sex hormones in females.

Female Reproductive System - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Female reproductive system showing how the sperm fetilize the eggs

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

Loading...