Excessive Gaming is Officially a Disorder: WHO

by Iswarya on  May 28, 2019 at 3:01 PM Mental Health News
Games may aid the human brain in ways only the gamers want to believe. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially classified excessive gaming as a disorder.
The WHO declared in its official release that the member states permitted to adopt the 11th revision of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases & Related Health Problems (ICD-11) which adds 'Gaming Disorder' to the addictive disorders section.

Gaming disorder is characterized by a persistent pattern of chronic gaming, which may or may not be online.

It is defined by the World Health Organisation as manifested by impaired control over gaming, increased preference given to gaming, and continuing despite adverse outcomes over work and life.

People who engage in gaming should be alert to the amount of time they spend on gaming activities, warns WHO.

Source: Medindia

