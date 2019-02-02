medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Excess Use of Toothpaste by Kids Can Lead to Tooth Decay

by Iswarya on  February 2, 2019 at 10:11 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Too much use of toothpaste by many young kids increase their risk of dental fluorosis when they get older, reports a new study.

Fluorosis is a condition that affects the teeth caused by overexposure to fluoride during the first eight years of life.
Excess Use of Toothpaste by Kids Can Lead to Tooth Decay
Excess Use of Toothpaste by Kids Can Lead to Tooth Decay

Fluoride is a mineral found in water and soil. More than 70 years ago, scientists discovered that people whose drinking water naturally had more fluoride also had fewer cavities. That led to the addition of fluoride to tap water, toothpaste, mouthwash, and other products.

However, the study showed that when teeth are forming, too much fluoride can lead to tooth streaking or spottiness or dental fluorosis.

Also, the study found that although experts recommend no more than a pea-sized amount, about 40 percent of kids aged three to six used a brush that was full or half-full of toothpaste.

"Fluoride is a wonderful benefit, but it needs to be used carefully, "Daily Mail quoted Mary Hayes, a pediatric dentist in Chicago.

For the study, the researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included parents of more than 5,000 kids ages three to 15.

Although the researchers did not determine how many kids developed streaked or spotty teeth as a result of using too much toothpaste, they recommended children under three are only supposed to use a smear of toothpaste the size of a grain of rice, reported Daily Mail.

Kids aged three to six should keep it to a pea-sized amount.

Young kids may push for independence in brushing their teeth, but kids' toothpaste tastes sweet, according to the team.

"You don't want them eating it like food. We want the parent to be in charge of the toothbrush and the toothpaste," noted Hayes.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Dental Sealants

Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. Dental sealants are also known as pit and fissure sealants.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Good dental hygiene boosts overall physical health, makes teeth strong and everlasting and gives you that beautiful, confident smile.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Loose Teeth

Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life

Toothpaste contains various ingredients to remove stains, plaque and tartar, which helps to keep good oral hygiene.

More News on:

Loose Teeth Tooth Decay Height and Weight-Kids Dental Check-Up Root Canal Treatment Quiz on Dental Care Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life 

What's New on Medindia

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors

Eardrum Perforation

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive