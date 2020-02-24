medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

Excess Fluoride Causes Tooth Enamel Defects

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 24, 2020 at 1:12 AM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the cells forming tooth enamel, excessive fluoride exposure was found to alter calcium signaling, mitochondrial function, and gene expression, stated study, led by researchers at NYU College of Dentistry, is published in Science Signaling.
Excess Fluoride Causes Tooth Enamel Defects
Excess Fluoride Causes Tooth Enamel Defects

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that helps to prevent cavities by promoting mineralization and making tooth enamel more resistant to acid. It is added to drinking water around the world--the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends a level of 0.7 parts per million--and all toothpastes backed by the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance contain fluoride.

Show Full Article


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) named water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century for its role in reducing tooth decay.

While low levels of fluoride help strengthen and protect tooth enamel, too much fluoride can cause dental fluorosis--a discoloration of teeth, usually with opaque white marks, lines, or mottled enamel and poor mineralization.

"The benefits of fluoride for oral health considerably outweigh the risks. But given how common dental fluorosis is and how poorly understood the cellular mechanisms responsible for this disease are, it is important to study this problem," said Rodrigo Lacruz, PhD, associate professor of basic science and craniofacial biology at NYU College of Dentistry and the study's senior author.

To investigate the molecular bases of dental fluorosis, the researchers analyzed the effects of exposing tooth enamel cells to fluoride--levels on the higher end of what you would find in drinking water and consistent with what is found in areas where people commonly have fluorosis. They then assessed fluoride's impact on calcium signaling within the cells, given calcium's role in mineralizing tooth enamel.

The researchers found that exposing enamel cells from rodents to fluoride resulted in calcium dysregulation, with decreases in calcium entering and stored in the endoplasmic reticulum, a compartment within cells with many functions, including storing calcium. In addition, fluoride disrupted the function of mitochondria (the cells' power generators), and therefore energy production was altered.

Finally, RNA sequencing--which queries the genomes of cells--revealed that, in enamel cells exposed to fluoride, there was an increased expression of genes encoding endoplasmic reticulum stress response proteins and those encoding mitochondrial proteins, which are involved in producing the cell's energy.

"This gives us a very promising mechanistic view of how fluorosis arises," Lacruz said. "If your cells have to make enamel, which is heavily calcified, and due to exposure to too much fluoride the cells undergo continued stress in their capacity to handle calcium, that will be reflected in the enamel crystals as they are formed and will impact mineralization."

The researchers then repeated the experiment using early-stage kidney cells from humans, but they did not observe the same effects when the kidney cells were exposed to fluoride--suggesting that enamel cells are different from cells forming tissue in other parts of the body.

"You would think that if you expose the enamel cells and kidney cells to the same stressor--treating them with the same amount of fluoride for the same period of time--that you'd have more or less similar responses. But that was not the case," said Lacruz.

"Under the same circumstances, enamel cells react to coping with stress in vastly different ways than kidney cells. We are unraveling a mechanism that highlights the uniqueness of enamel cells and explains why fluorosis is more of a problem in the teeth than anywhere else in the body."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Fluorosis

Fluorosis is a condition caused due to higher fluoride levels in your body. It affects the teeth by changing the enamel coating on it and also the bones.

Children may Come Down With Mild Fluorosis Following Substantial Consumption of Fluoride

A new research has pointed out that intake of substantial amounts of fluoride by young children through infant formula and other beverages could cause mild fluorosis.

Teeth Chart

Do you know how many canines or molar teeth you have and what is their function? Find out from this interactive calculator.

Best Foods For Healthy Teeth

Tooth decay, plaque sets in when mouth pH value falls below 5.5. Milk, cheese, water, broccoli, eggs, raises the mouth pH. Black tea, pomegranate juice are mouth cleansers

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Loose Teeth

Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

More News on:

Loose TeethTooth DecayTooth DiscolorationDental Check-UpRoot Canal TreatmentQuiz on Dental CareFluorosis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

World Encephalitis Day: A Global Issue That Needs a Human Solution

Healthy Mom & Dad: Good Role Model to Make Kids Eat More Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive