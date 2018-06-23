medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Exam Roulette - New Learning Technique to Reduce Essay-induced Anxiety

by Rishika Gupta on  June 23, 2018 at 12:06 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Playing 'Exam Roulette', a week before exam can help reduce essay-induced anxiety in kids, finds a new study. This new learning technique devised by a researcher at American Physiological Society's (APS's) Institute can be a boon to kids who worry a lot when it comes to writing probable topics of essays.
Exam Roulette - New Learning Technique to Reduce Essay-induced Anxiety
Exam Roulette - New Learning Technique to Reduce Essay-induced Anxiety

At the American Physiological Society's (APS's) Institute on Teaching and Learning in Madison, Wis., Andrew Petzold, PhD, of the University of Minnesota Rochester Center for Learning Innovation, will discuss how a game of chance can lead to increased student preparation and motivation.

"Students often have negative associations with essay-only exams, either due to writing phobia, discomfort answering open-ended questions or being unsure of expectations or concepts being covered," Petzold said.

Petzold developed an assessment called "Exam Roulette" that allows students to preview potential essay questions a week before sitting for an exam. Students are allowed to ask clarifying questions about the potential essay topics, but they can't receive specific information about the content in essay responses. On the day of the exam, a 12-sided dice is used to assign students the question they will need to answer.

The additional preparation and novel approach may lead to a better experience and outcome for essay test takers. "Students report a greater motivation in studying, better retention of knowledge prior to and following the exam, and reduction in associated stress," Petzold said.

Andrew Petzold, PhD, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Rochester Center for Learning Innovation, will present the poster "Roll for essay: A mechanism for increasing self-accountability within summative assessment" on Thursday, June 21, at the Madison Concourse Hotel.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Students Showing Pre-Exam Elevated Heartbeat Get Better Results

Students Showing Pre-Exam Elevated Heartbeat Get Better Results

A new research has suggested that students who have a much more drastic increase in heartbeat during exams are more likely to achieve better results.

Beat Stress, Anxiety with Mindful Movement

Beat Stress, Anxiety with Mindful Movement

To reduce stress and anxiety using the time when you are active to be more mindful of your breathing and surroundings may help boost your wellbeing.

Probiotics May Not Reduce Anxiety

Probiotics May Not Reduce Anxiety

Probiotics may not reduce the symptoms of anxiety in humans. Eating yogurt rich in probiotics may be good for your digestive system but not as a potential therapy for anxiety.

Link Between Estradiol and Anxiety during Drug Withdrawal

Link Between Estradiol and Anxiety during Drug Withdrawal

Estradiol (ovarian hormone), a naturally occurring form of estrogen may contribute to drug relapse in women by worsening anxiety-related symptoms during withdrawal.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...