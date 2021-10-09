  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Evidence of Dental Caries in Mammals Revealed

    by Dr Jayashree on September 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM

    Evidence of Dental Caries in Mammals Revealed
    Dental fossils belonging to a species of prehistoric primate, Microsyops latidens, which date to the Early Eocene (around 54 million years ago) display the earliest known evidence of dental caries in mammals, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.

    Of 1,030 individual dental fossils (teeth and jaw sections) discovered in the Southern Bighorn Basin (Wyoming, United States), 77 (7.48%) displayed dental caries, likely to be caused by a high fruit diet or other sugar-rich foods.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Researchers compared the position of fossils in strata of sediment from the Southern Bighorn Basin to determine their age. Fossils could be dated based on the geological age of sediment in which they were found.

    Advertisement
    They found that the earliest and latest occurring specimens had fewer caries compared to the rest of their sample, which may indicate that the primates� diet fluctuated between foods with higher and lower sugar content.

    They also argue that fluctuating climates during the Early Eocene may have impacted vegetation growth and food availability.

    Researchers also found that there was a higher prevalence of caries in the fossils of Microsyops latidens compared to the frequencies reported in studies of primates alive today.

    Only the genera Cebus (such as capuchins) and Saguinus (such as tamarins) had a higher prevalence of caries than Microsyops latidens.



    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << Benefits of Advertising Cosmetic Procedures to the Consumer...

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 -
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 - "Creating Hope Through Action"
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Tooth Decay Tooth Discoloration Teeth Chart Dental Check-Up Root Canal Treatment Toothache Quiz on Dental Care Dental Care during Pregnancy Dental Sealants 

    Recommended Reading
    Dental Care during Pregnancy
    Dental Care during Pregnancy
    Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to ...
    Dental Sealants
    Dental Sealants
    Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. ......
    Sugary Diet May Up Tooth Cavities, Gum Disease Risk
    Sugary Diet May Up Tooth Cavities, Gum Disease Risk
    Consuming too many sugary foods such as chocolates, pastries, soft drinks, and candies can increase ...
    Eating Cheese During Pregnancy may Reduce Tooth Decay Risk in the Child: Study
    Eating Cheese During Pregnancy may Reduce Tooth Decay Risk in the Child: Study
    Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......
    Dental Check-Up
    Dental Check-Up
    Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......
    Root Canal Treatment
    Root Canal Treatment
    Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......
    Tooth Decay
    Tooth Decay
    Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......
    Tooth Discoloration
    Tooth Discoloration
    Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......
    Toothache
    Toothache
    Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close