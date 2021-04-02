by Anjanee Sharma on  February 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Everyday Pain and Its Relation to Memory
Working Memory refers to the cognitive process of holding and manipulating information over short periods. A recent study shows that pain can lead to deficits in the working memory of even healthy individuals.

Previous research suggests that an individual's level of emotional distress influences pain-related impairments in working memory. However, the specific brain and psychological factors that highlight the contributions of emotional distress were not understood.

This new study used brain imaging and self-report data from the Human Connectome Project (HCP), available publicly. The project's goal is to construct a map of the structural and functional connections in a healthy human brain.

Data from 416 HCP participants were analyzed using structural equation modeling (SEM) - a statistical technique for complex modeling relationships between multiple variables.

Findings showed that in the 228 participants who reported experiencing some pain level in the seven days before the study, higher pain intensity was directly associated with worse performance on the n-back task (a commonly used working memory test).

Higher pain intensity was also indirectly associated with worse working memory performance due to increased activity in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) during the n-back task. The vmPFC is involved in pain, affective distress, and cognition. These results match prior findings on the relationship between pain and vmPFC.

The lead author explained that healthy participants with even low levels of reported pain were found to have different levels of activity in the vmPFC during the n-back task than healthy participants who didn't report pain. Surprisingly, this activity pattern was more similar to patients with chronic pain than healthy patients exposed to pain manipulations in a laboratory.

On the other hand, the authors found no association between working memory performance and certain aspects of emotional distress, like anger, fear, and perceived stress.

Anderson, author, explained that studies that have looked at the relationship between pain and cognition have focused on patients with chronic pain or research participants with experimentally-induced pain. "Even though pain is a common experience for many people, we know surprisingly little about how the everyday experience of pain impacts cognition."

The researchers were able to include data from a larger group of participants because of the publicly available data. This large sample also enabled the authors to use structural equation modeling. This statistical technique allows for the understanding of complex relationships between multiple variables. The authors believe that their findings have potential implications in both clinical and non-clinical settings.

"This study highlights the real impact that pain can have on our ability to think even in healthy people, and points how this may come about in the brain," said Losin.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is rare chronic pain disorder usually involving an arm or leg. It may follow injury, less commonly after surgery, stroke or heart attack. The cause is unknown
READ MORE
Improving Working Memory The Dual N-Back Brain Training Way
Scientists have discovered that the dual n-back brain-training method improved working memory to a greater extent than the complex span method.
READ MORE
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express their emotions. It is a habit disorder and includes screaming, getting violent, crying and emotional distress.
READ MORE
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryFoods to Improve Memory PowerThoracic Outlet SyndromeWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain PowerNeck Cracking