Every Third Middle-age Indian Suffers from Lack Of Libido

New study finds that every third middle-age person in India suffers from lack of libido due to testosterone deficiency syndrome (TDS). The findings of the study are published in the journal Advances in Urology.
The study, conducted on 745 patients by a team of researchers from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, showed most commonly reported symptom by these patients was lack of energy followed by poor erection and loss of libido (decrease in the sexual drive), as per a statement.
‘Sexual drive in Indian men after the age of 40 reduces significantly due to Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome (TDS).’
Dr. Sudhir Chadha, the author of the study, said there is a significant correlation between testosterone deficiency syndrome, Vitamin D deficiency, diabetes, and coronary heart disease.
"TDS is a real phenomenon with a prevalence of 28.99 percent in our study population which means that every third person above the age of 40 years is suffering from testosterone deficiency," the statement quoted him as saying.
Source: IANS