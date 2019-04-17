Every Third Middle-age Indian Suffers from Lack Of Libido

Font : A- A+



New study finds that every third middle-age person in India suffers from lack of libido due to testosterone deficiency syndrome (TDS). The findings of the study are published in the journal Advances in Urology.

Every Third Middle-age Indian Suffers from Lack Of Libido



The study, conducted on 745 patients by a team of researchers from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, showed most commonly reported symptom by these patients was lack of energy followed by poor erection and loss of libido (decrease in the sexual drive), as per a statement.



‘Sexual drive in Indian men after the age of 40 reduces significantly due to Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome (TDS).’

Read More.. Dr. Sudhir Chadha, the author of the study, said there is a significant correlation between testosterone deficiency syndrome, Vitamin D deficiency, diabetes, and coronary heart disease.



"TDS is a real phenomenon with a prevalence of 28.99 percent in our study population which means that every third person above the age of 40 years is suffering from testosterone deficiency," the statement quoted him as saying.



Source: IANS The study, conducted on 745 patients by a team of researchers from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, showed most commonly reported symptom by these patients was lack of energy followed by poor erection and loss of libido (decrease in the sexual drive), as per a statement.Dr. Sudhir Chadha, the author of the study, said there is a significant correlation between testosterone deficiency syndrome, Vitamin D deficiency, diabetes, and coronary heart disease."TDS is a real phenomenon with a prevalence of 28.99 percent in our study population which means that every third person above the age of 40 years is suffering from testosterone deficiency," the statement quoted him as saying.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: