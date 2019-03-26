Not being able to sleep as a result of mobile phone use is being increasingly reported among the Australian population, finds a new study.

Every Day Lives Are Getting Seriously Affected By Smartphones: Study

One in five women (19.5 percent) and one in eight men (11.8 percent) now lose sleep due to the time they spend on their mobile phone (vs. 2.3 percent of women and 3.2 percent of men in 2005).

12.6 percent of men say their productivity has decreased as a direct result of the time they spend on their mobile - compared to none in 2005 - and 14 percent of women have also noticed a productivity decline (2.3 percent in 2005).

14 percent of women try to hide the amount of time they spend on the phone (3 percent in 2005), as do 8.2 percent of men (3.2 percent in 2005)

54.9 percent of women believe their friends will find it hard to get in touch with them if they don't have a mobile (up from 28.8 percent), and 41.6 percent of men thought this (almost identical to 41.9 in 2005).

8.4 percent of women (up from 3 percent) and 7.9 percent of men (up from 1.6 percent) have aches and pains they attribute to mobile phone use.

25.9 percent of women (up from 3.8) and 15.9 percent of men (up from 6.5) say there are times when they would rather use their mobile phone than deal with more pressing issues. For 18 to 25 year-olds, this figure was 51.4 per cent (up from 10.5).

One in five women and one in eight men are now losing sleep due to the time they spend on their mobile phones, according to new QUT-led research that has found a jump in 'technoference' over the past 13 years.Researchers surveyed 709 mobile phone users across Australia aged 18 to 83 in 2018, using questions replicated from a similar survey back in 2005.They then compared the findings and discoveredStudy leader Dr. Oscar Oviedo-Trespalacios from QUT's Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q) said the survey results showedParticipants were also asked about their driving habits, with researchers finding a correlation between problem phone use off the road and on the road.Key findings of the 2018 national survey include:Dr. Oviedo-Trespalacios said the survey had uncovered an interesting pattern of "technoference.""When we talk about technoference we're referring to the everyday intrusions and interruptions that people experience due to mobile phones and their usage," he said."For example, self-reports relating to loss of sleep and productivity showed that these negative outcomes had significantly increased during the last 13 years.."But on the positive side, less people reported they had received phone bills they could not afford to pay. And, perhaps surprisingly, the number of people who found it difficult to switch off their phone remained fairly constant across the 13-year time span.Dr. Oviedo-Trespalacios said the survey results also indicated that phones were being used as a coping strategy, with one in four women and one in six men saying they'd rather use their phone than deal with more pressing issues.He said Australia had one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world, with about 88 percent of adults now owning a smartphone. Globally, the world is expected to pass 2.5 billion smartphone users this year."The speed and depth of smartphone take-up in Australia makes our population particularly vulnerable to some of the negative consequences of high mobile phone use," he said."Rapid technological innovations over the past few years have led to dramatic changes in today's mobile phone technology - which can improve the quality of life for phone users but also result in some negative outcomes."These include anxiety and, in some cases, engagement in unsafe behaviors with serious health and safety implications such as mobile phone distracted driving."Source: Eurekalert