Every Aggressive Behavior is Not Bullying

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 6, 2018 at 5:57 PM Research News
Every aggressive behavior may not be bullying, according to a new study. There is a vast difference between the two and spotting this is necessary for developing the right interventions, suggest experts.

The findings showed that aggressive behavior is meant to hurt or harm.
Every Aggressive Behavior is Not Bullying

Conversely, bullying is a repetitive behavior further characterized by a power imbalance between two parties, such as one child against a group or a bigger child against a smaller child, said Jamie Ostrov, lead author and professor psychologist at the University at Buffalo.

"It's important for us to realize this distinction, in part because every aggressive behavior we see is not bullying.

"Certainly aggressive behaviors are problematic in their own right and also deserve our attention, but recognizing the differences in the two behaviors means we can begin a discussion about whether we have to do something different with interventions related to general aggression," Ostrov said.

Bullying can be physical, involving hitting, kicking, pinching or taking things away from someone. There is also relational bullying or social exclusion, where children might say, "You can't be my friend anymore" or "You can't come to my birthday party."

"Victimisation is receiving; aggression is displaying; bullying adds the power imbalance and repetition," Ostrov explained.

For the study, forthcoming in the Journal of Child and Family Studies, the team used teacher reports for one study with 85 students and a second study that combined teacher reports and behavioral observations by a research staff on 105 students.

The results suggest that relational aggression, not relational bullying, was associated with increases in victimization.

"We have to keep this distinction in mind - it matters. It's also validating our overall definition of bullying. There is something distinctive about bullying," Ostrov added.

Source: IANS
Related Links

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.

Does Aggressive Behavior Lead to Early School Dropouts?

Does Aggressive Behavior Lead to Early School Dropouts?

If your kid shows aggressive behaviour and is low on academics, he or she is more likely to drop out of high school very early.

Witnesses of Work Place Bullying More Likely to Quit Their Jobs

Witnesses of Work Place Bullying More Likely to Quit Their Jobs

Individuals who witness bullying at work places are more likely to develop a stronger urge to quit their jobs in comparison to those who experience bullying first hand.

Children in Hostile Environments Tend to Show Aggressive Behavioral Pattern

Children in Hostile Environments Tend to Show Aggressive Behavioral Pattern

Parents must allow their children to socialize more with other kids from different cultures. It helps them become more benign, forgiving and less defensive.

