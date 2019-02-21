medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Evening Exercise Doesn’t Disrupt Your Sleep: Study

by Iswarya on  February 21, 2019 at 5:47 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If you're too busy to exercise during the day then working out in the evening may be just as good. A new study finds that 30 minutes of high-intensity exercise in the early evening will not intervene with your good night's sleep. It might even decrease your appetite. The findings of the study are published in the journal Experimental Physiology.
Evening Exercise Doesn’t Disrupt Your Sleep: Study
Evening Exercise Doesn’t Disrupt Your Sleep: Study

Must cook dinner. Need to pick the kids up from school. Have to catch up on my favorite TV series. Live too far from the gym. Any of these sound familiar?

With growing time demands, many middle-aged adults are finding time to engage in exercise increasingly difficult. For many, even the thought of fitting exercise in after a busy day at work can be as tiring as it is unappetizing. The standing belief that high-intensity exercise should be avoided in the early evening due to its effect on sleep only serves to act as another barrier to exercise at this time.

Researchers at Charles Sturt University in Australia recruited eleven middle-aged men to complete three experimental trials to investigate sleep and appetite responses to exercise performed in the morning (6 - 7 am), afternoon (2 - 4 pm) and evening (7 - 9 pm). Participants were required to perform high-intensity cycling involving six one-minute, maximal intensity sprints interspersed by four minutes of rest. Blood collections were taken prior to exercise and following exercise to examine appetite-related hormones, and multiple tests were performed during sleep to assess sleep stages.

The results not only showed that evening exercise did not have a detrimental impact on subsequent sleep, but also that afternoon and evening high-intensity exercise were associated with greater reductions of the hunger-stimulating hormone, ghrelin. It is important to note that a single bout of exercise was not linked to reduced hunger, but nevertheless, the observations from this study support high-intensity exercise early in the evening as a viable time-of-day for exercise.

As this study's sample size was relatively small, the findings extrapolated to other population groups beyond middle-aged men may be limited, given that sleep and appetite regulation are influenced by sex and age.

Penelope Larsen, the lead author of the study, commented said:

"In the future, we hope to conduct similar studies recruiting women, to determine whether sleep and appetite responses may be different depending on sex. Also, this study only considered a single bout of exercise; therefore, it would be beneficial to investigate long-term sleep, and appetite adaptations to high-intensity exercise training performed either in the morning, afternoon or evening."

Interestingly, power output during the sprint efforts was higher for the afternoon and evening trials compared to the morning trial, indicating that participants were able to perform better during the latter parts of the day. Therefore, time-of-day may also need to be considered when planning training schedules."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Exercise Promotes Gastrointestinal Health

A study suggests that exercise to improve cardiorespiratory fitness may support gut health by improving the diversity of gut microbes.

Morning Exercise With Short Breaks can Control Blood Pressure

Morning exercise combined with short walking breaks can help control blood pressure (BP) in overweight or obese elderly people, especially women. This significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Exercise may Help Battle Depression in Seniors

Regular physical activity may help fight depression in seniors by stimulating muscle-generated mood boosters, finds a new study.

Exercise Improves Survival in Patients with Diabetes

Doctors should advise and be actively involved in exercise programs for diabetic patients in order to achieve better control of blood sugar and improved heart health which in turn improves patient survival.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive