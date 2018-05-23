medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Even The Slightest Hearing Loss When Young Can Affect Brain Function

by Sushma Rao on  May 23, 2018 at 11:38 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Young people with even the slightest hearing loss; one that they may not even be aware of, are at greater risk of changes in their brain function, which typically will not show till later in life, reveals a recent study from the Ohio State University. The study appears online in the journal eNeuro.
Even The Slightest Hearing Loss When Young Can Affect Brain Function
Even The Slightest Hearing Loss When Young Can Affect Brain Function

New research from The Ohio State University has found that young people with subtle hearing loss - the kind they aren't even aware of - are putting demands on their brains that typically wouldn't be seen until later in life.

"Hearing loss, even minor deficits, can take a toll in young people - they're using cognitive resources that could be preserved until much later in life," said lead researcher Yune Lee, an assistant professor of speech and hearing science at Ohio State. "Most concerning, this early hearing loss could pave the way for dementia."

Lee and his collaborators recruited healthy men and women who were 18 to 41 years old so that they could monitor their brain activity while the subjects listened to various sentences. The structure of the sentences varied in difficulty because the researchers wanted the 35 participants' brains to have to work harder to comprehend some of the messages.

The original study was designed to look just at brain differences when sentence complexity increased - something that is possible with use of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), technology that allows scientists to measure and map brain activity.

But the research team stumbled upon a surprising discovery. Before the fMRI tests, the researchers tested participants' hearing to make sure there weren't any problems that would interfere with the study. Some of the young people had subtle hearing deficits, but nothing serious enough to exclude them from the research.

As it turned out, those with minor hearing deficits had fMRI results that took an unexpected turn. Lee and his colleagues were expecting brain activity in the left hemisphere of the brain. But in the subjects with subtle hearing decline, the fMRI was showing activity in the right hemisphere as well - in the right frontal cortex, to be exact.

"This isn't about the ear - it's about the brain, the cognitive process, and it shouldn't be happening until people are at least older than 50," he said. As part of the natural aging process, humans begin to use more of their right frontal brain to process language. But in healthy young people, the left side is wholly responsible for language comprehension.

"But in our study, young people with mild hearing decline were already experiencing this phenomenon," Lee said. "Their brains already know that the perception of sound is not what it used to be and the right side starts compensating for the left."

It's unclear what this means for people as they age, but Lee said he is concerned that tapping into the right brain so early in life could mean worse hearing comprehension with age.

And he's especially worried about the link between hearing loss and dementia.

"Previous research shows that people with mild hearing loss are twice as likely to have dementia. And those with moderate to severe hearing loss have three to five times the risk," Lee said.

"We can't be sure, but we suspect that what happens is you put so much effort into listening you drain your cognitive resources, and that has a negative effect on your thinking and memory and that can eventually lead to dementia."

Lee said young people should take their hearing health seriously and understand that there could be serious repercussions down the road if they don't. And it's important to recognize that risks arise from routine exposures, such as listening to music on portable players and attending live music events, he said.

"Letting this process happen early in your life could be like spending your retirement money when you're in your 30s," Lee said. "You're going to need that down the road."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention

Early identification of hearing loss in infants and young children and treating hearing impairment can go a long way to integrate them into the society of talking people.

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Noise-induced hearing loss is the hearing impairment that occurs due to noise exposure. Noise-related hearing loss is also listed among occupational illnesses.

Occupational Hearing Loss

Occupational Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced hearing loss is one of the major avoidable causes of hearing loss and is also one of the major occupational hazards.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Presbycusis

Presbycusis

Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Tinnitus Presbycusis Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Acoustic Neuroma Brain Facts Ataxia Meniere’s Disease Hearing Aids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...