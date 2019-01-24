medindia
Even Normal Variations in Thyroid Function Increases AF Risk

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 24, 2019 at 1:17 PM Heart Disease News
Functioning of thyroid hormones have a strong association with the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF), reveals scientists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. AF is an irregular heart rhythm which increases the risk of heart-related complications and stroke.
The phenome-wide association study scanned the medical records of more than 37,000 people for an association between genetically determined variation in thyroid stimulating hormone levels (a measure of thyroid function) and AF risk.

Previous observational studies have found that subclinical hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid which does not meet the clinical threshold for diagnosis or treatment, nevertheless can increase the risk of AF. But whether to treat subclinical hypo- or hyperthyroidism to reduce AF risk remains a matter of debate in the medical community.

The current study, published today in the journal JAMA Cardiology, found that genetically determined variations in thyroid function, even those which fall within a physiologically accepted "normal" range, still can increase the risk for AF.

The decision to treat subclinical thyroid disease should account for this new evidence, as "antithyroid medications to treat hyperthyroidism may reduce AF risk (while) thyroid hormone replacement for hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) may increase AF risk," the researchers concluded.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave's disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders in the form of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Read Patient Information Leaflet of medications to be aware of such effects and conduct regular monitoring of thyroid function to avoid complications

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyroidism during pregnancy can seriously impact the health of the mother and baby in the womb.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

Thyroid Cancer

“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

