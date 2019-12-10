medindia

Even Light Smoking can Damage Your Lungs

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 12, 2019 at 12:17 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smoking just five cigarettes a day can affect your lungs, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
Even Light Smoking can Damage Your Lungs
Even Light Smoking can Damage Your Lungs

"Many people assume that smoking a few cigarettes a day isn't so bad, but it turns out that the difference in loss of lung function between someone who smokes five cigarettes a day versus two packs a day is relatively small," said study lead author Elizabeth Oelsner, Assistant Professor at Columbia University Vagelos College in the US.

Show Full Article


People who smoke fewer than five cigarettes a day cause long-term damage to their lungs, according to a new research.

For the study, the researchers looked specifically at lung function--the amount of air a person can breathe in and out--in smokers, ex-smokers, and never-smokers.

Lung function declines naturally with age (starting in one's 20s), and it's well-known that smoking accelerates the decline.

Because of the large number of people in the study--more than 25,000-- researchers could see differences in lung function among light smokers (less than 5 cigarettes per day) and heavy smokers (more than 30 per day) that other studies have been unable to detect.

Their analysis found that lung function in light smokers declines at a rate much closer to that of heavy smokers, as compared to non-smokers.

This means that a light smoker could lose about the same amount of lung function in one year as a heavy smoker might lose in nine months.

The study also tested an assumption, based on a 40-year-old study, that the rate of decline in lung capacity "normalizes" within a few years of quitting smoking.

The new study shows that although lung capacity declines at a much lower rate in ex-smokers than current smokers, the rate doesn't normalize for at least 30 years.

According to the researchers, light smokers may have a greater risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Partner Up to Quit Smoking

Are you a die-hard smoker? Do you want to quit smoking? Kicking the habit works best in pairs. So, partner up to stop smoking.

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsSmokingCigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerChronic Obstructive Pulmonary DiseaseLeriche SyndromeAntioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

What's New on Medindia

World Arthritis Day: 'Don't Delay, Connect Today'

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension [PAH] - Symptoms & Signs - Causes - Diagnosis - Treatment

World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive