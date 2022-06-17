Evaluating Cancer-related Death Risk Among Pregnant Women

The risks of severe maternal morbidity and mortality were increased among pregnancies complicated by cancer, according to a new study published in JAMA Oncology.



Cancer Related Pregnancy Complications: Unknown Risk Factor

Severe maternal morbidity is increasing in the US. The rising rate of maternal morbidity is likely driven by a multitude of factors, including increasing maternal age, higher rates of obesity, increased medical comorbidity among patients, and a rising cesarean delivery rate.To date, little data have examined the association between cancer and maternal morbidity and mortality. Not only is the incidence of cancer in women of reproductive age increasing, but as treatment improves, women with cancer are living longer.