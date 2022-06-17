About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Evaluating Cancer-related Death Risk Among Pregnant Women

by Dr. Jayashree on June 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM
The risks of severe maternal morbidity and mortality were increased among pregnancies complicated by cancer, according to a new study published in JAMA Oncology.

Cancer Related Pregnancy Complications: Unknown Risk Factor

Severe maternal morbidity is increasing in the US. The rising rate of maternal morbidity is likely driven by a multitude of factors, including increasing maternal age, higher rates of obesity, increased medical comorbidity among patients, and a rising cesarean delivery rate.

To date, little data have examined the association between cancer and maternal morbidity and mortality. Not only is the incidence of cancer in women of reproductive age increasing, but as treatment improves, women with cancer are living longer.

In addition, there has been an increased focus on fertility preservation in both men and women of reproductive age and with cancer.

Considering these facts, the new study examined nationwide trends and characteristics of severe maternal morbidity and mortality among pregnant women with cancer in the US.
Researchers performed a population-based study using data from the National (Nationwide) Inpatient Sample and analyzed 14 648 135 deliveries for national estimates from January 2016 through December 2019.

Is Pregnancy After Cancer Treatment Is Safe For The Mother?

They examined patients with an International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision code for cancer, as defined by the National Cancer Institute5, and American Cancer Society classification6 for case identification (40 types in 16 systems). Patients with cancer were compared with those without.

They found that the prevalence rate of pregnancy with cancer was 69.3 per 100 000 deliveries and increased from 64.5 to 73.4 between 2016 and 2019 (relative increase, 13.8%; P < .001).

The most common cancer type was breast cancer, followed by lymphoma, leukemia, and gynecologic cancers. Over time, the prevalence of skin, soft tissue, breast, and oral cavity/pharyngeal cancers increased.

Factors associated with cancer included patient characteristics with advanced age, more recent years of delivery, the White race, obesity, smoking, preexisting hypertension, and chemotherapy exposure, and pregnancy characteristics with early preterm delivery and cesarean delivery.

After accounting for potential mediators between cancer and adverse outcomes, including obstetric factors and delivery factors, patients with the cancer were more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.

Key limitations included lack of information on cancer stage and anticancer treatment, disease status at the time of delivery, inability to perform cancer type-specific analyses owing to limited sample size, and ascertainment bias. Researchers hope future studies would these areas.



Source: Medindia
