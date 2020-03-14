Europe is Now the Epicenter of Coronavirus: WHO

Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths compared to the rest of the world combined, apart from China, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

His comments came as several countries in Europe reported steep rises in the number of infections and deaths. On Friday, Spain reported a 50 percent jump in fatalities to 120. Infections increased to 4,200, BBC reported.



‘Spain is now the worst affected by coronavirus after Italy. ’





Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a state of emergency would come into effect there on Saturday for two weeks.



More than 132,500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in 123 countries around the world, according to the WHO.



The total number of deaths has reached about 5,000 - a figure Ghebreyesus described as "a tragic milestone."



"More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic."



Europe's worst-affected country, Italy, has now reported more than 15,100 cases and 1,000 deaths. France has 2,860 cases, Germany 2,369, and there are now 798 confirmed infections in the UK.



